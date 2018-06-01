Before Flap Over Samantha Bee’s Comments, Donald Trump Frequently Used The C-Word To Describe Women

Multiple women have accused Trump of using the offending word to refer to them, both before and during his presidency.

Amid the furor over Full Frontal host Samantha Bee’s comment that Ivanka Trump is a “feckless c**t,” many have pointed out that Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, didn’t bat an eyelash, and, as noted in a recent report from the Inquisitr, invited rock legend Ted Nugent to the White House despite how he used the same offending word in remarks made about Hillary Clinton. Now, a new report has emphasized how Trump had allegedly used the “C-word” to describe multiple women in incidents that took place before and during his presidency.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, there were at least three notable times when Donald Trump allegedly used the “C-word” to refer to a woman, including the cases of Jessica Leeds, a retired businesswoman who alleged that Trump groped her while they were sitting next to each other aboard an airplane in the early 1980s, financial reporter Jennifer Lin, and former acting attorney general Sally Yates, who was controversially fired by Trump last year, shortly after his inauguration as president.

As noted by the Daily Beast, Leeds was one of the first of several women who alleged that Trump had acted in a sexually inappropriate manner around them, as she spoke to the New York Times in October, 2016, not long after Trump reportedly bragged about kissing women without their permission, and grabbing them by the genitals. According to Leeds, Trump was “like an octopus” when he sat next to her on a plane and allegedly groped her breasts and tried to feel up her skirt.

In a separate interview on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, Leeds said that she encountered Trump at a charity event three years after the purported airplane incident. While at that event, Trump allegedly recognized Leeds and called her the “worst name ever” for refusing his advances. Leeds didn’t say the actual word, but when prompted by Kelly for clues, she said that the word “began with a ‘c’ and ended with a ‘t.'”

A few years after the Leeds incident, Donald Trump allegedly used the “C-word” to refer to a second woman, Jennifer Lin, who was working as a financial correspondent for the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1988. Writing for Billy Penn in 2016, Lin recalled receiving a call from Trump, who was allegedly upset about a story she had written about his business dealings in Atlantic City with entertainment mogul Merv Griffin.

“The word ‘s**t’ was used repeatedly as a noun and adjective,” she wrote, alleging that there was “lots of yelling” as Trump insulted both Lin and the newspaper she worked for.

After hanging up on Lin, Trump then spoke to her editor, reportedly speaking to him with the same abusive language, and referring to the reporter as “that c**t.” According to Lin, Trump told her editor that he didn’t even bother to read her story, and was reacting like he did simply because he didn’t like the headline.

Samantha Bee is under fire for calling Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless c–t’ on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Full Frontal.’ Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Citing Michael Wolff’s recent book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the Daily Beast wrote about the most recent example of Donald Trump supposedly using the “c-word” to refer to a woman, which took place last year after he fired acting attorney general Sally Yates. Wolff wrote that Trump used the word with the Justice Department as his audience, as he called Yates “such a c**t” for stating that his travel ban prohibiting people from certain Muslim countries from setting foot on U.S. soil was “unconstitutional.”

As noted by CNN, Samantha Bee’s use of the “c-word” to refer to Ivanka Trump took place on Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal, as she commented on a photo of the presidential daughter posing with her child, while calling out the Trump administration for its policies on undocumented families and their children.

Bee issued an apology for her remarks on Thursday, shortly after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement calling the comedian and TV host’s words “vile and vicious,” and demanding that Time Warner and TBS take action against Bee for using “explicit profanity” when talking about women in the Trump administration.