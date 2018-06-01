Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Out Haters, Threatens To Roast Them Publicly

The 'Jersey Shore' star lashes out at commenters online.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been in the headlines over the last month because of his rocky relationship with Jen Harley. The two have battled on social media, and despite their attempt at working things out, they called it quits again a little over a week ago.

Fans have been weighing in on his personal life for months now. Things intensified for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when it was revealed that he may have cheated on Jen Harley while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The two welcomed a little girl in April, and since then, he has been getting plenty of nasty comments on social media. According to Us Weekly, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro left a message for his haters on social media letting them know that if they continue, they will be called out publicly so his fans can handle it.

There have been a lot of questions about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s behavior recently. He was accused of using drugs by Jen Harley, but he disputed her comments after the two battled it out on social media. They have since tried to work things out for the sake of their daughter, but that was ended after only a week. Ortiz-Magro and Harley reportedly fought a lot despite their best efforts.

Welcoming their child has changed them both. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has doted on his little girl openly, saying she changed his whole life. Raising her with two parents would have been ideal, but fans are hopeful the two can co-parent amicably moving forward.

Earlier, Jen Harley posted about her deceased father’s car being vandalized. The post has since been deleted, but there has been speculation that she believes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may have had a part in it. He has not commented on the incident at all. After posting a warning to his haters, things have been calm. He may have a short temper, but overall he has remained pretty levelheaded since the outburst in April with Harley.

While a reconciliation is not likely for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, it is possible. When it was revealed that they split, it appeared that down the road they may be open to trying to repair their relationship again. Their agreement for co-parenting has not been publicly laid out, but it appears that he intends to remain an active part of his daughter’s life. It may not be an ideal situation, but pending Ortiz-Magro lashing out at Harley or anyone else, this may work out better than anticipated for him.