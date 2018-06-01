The Young And The Restless Spoilers Summer Preview: Things Heat Up In Genoa City

Which couples make it and which couples implode as the days grow longer?

The Young and the Restless spoilers summer preview tease that as the temperature heats up in Genoa City so do the relationships. Expect hot, sunny days and even hotter nights because things will undoubtedly sizzle this summer. Of course, old rivalries and fighting heat up as well.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) fall back in love as the days grow longer, according to She Knows Soaps. However, as Devon works to heat things up in the romance department, he’ll find it’s not as easy as he thinks it should be. Hilary’s pregnancy hormone swings might have something to do with his difficulties there. Ultimately, he’ll ask her to move back in with him, but will she be okay with that arrangement, or will she want more?

Somehow Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) love life also picks up soon, and while he and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) seem to share the beginnings of a friendship, it doesn’t seem likely that she’ll end up being his girlfriend. Perhaps a new woman moves into town and catches his eye, or maybe somebody who sees his wardrobe snafu during the “Birthday Suit by Jabot” reveal gets in touch with him.

Head writer Mal Young told CBS Soaps in Depth, “Kyle is sexy, confident, and definitely Genoa City’s most eligible bachelor this summer. He will chase after what he wants, and rely on his assets to turn up the heat.”

Speaking of heat, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have plenty of it, but things may cool off some for these two as he gets a taste of the power of heading up Jabot. Ultimately, their happiness hits a roadblock, and it’s possible their relationship might not recover.

As for Abby (Melissa Ordway), she feels a strong connection with Arturo (Jason Canela). It’s possible that even finding out that he and her step-mother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) carried on a steamy affair won’t put a stop to her romance with him. Plus, when Victor (Eric Braeden) voices his concern, expect Abby to act out like she often does — she wants her daddy’s attention one way or another. Is it possible that somehow her bad luck with men will turn around this summer?

The Ashbys will help their children navigate their teen romances while also finding the time to work on their own marriage. This past year hasn’t been an easy one for Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Kristel Khalil), and they will make sure to put each other first and enjoy making things work.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis, Nikki, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sweat as a major twist means massive drama for these four women. Sure, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) might be buried, but the trouble he’s caused remains. Ultimately, the lies end up causing major problems, and the lies might hasten the end of this round of Sharon and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) relationship. Well, that and Victor’s attempt to rip Christian away from Nick.

Overall, this summer will be one to remember on The Young and the Restless.