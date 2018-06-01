Klay Thompson Injury Update: Warriors Could Face Major Setback After Star Guard’s Awkward Injury

Thompson was sent to the locker room after colliding with J.R. Smith and twisting his knee.

Klay Thompson gave the Golden State Warriors quite a scare early in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The team’s star guard twisted his knee awkwardly after a collision with J.R. Smith in the opening minutes of Game 1 and appeared to suffer what may have been a costly injury. He tried to walk off the injury but was quickly taken to the locker room after a consultation with a team doctor. Chris Haynes of ESPN reported that Thompson’s return was questionable, but Thompson was able to return several minutes later.

Thompson appeared to twist his knee on the play as Smith undercut him while going for a steal. Thompson was seen limping back to the locker room afterward.

Klay Thompson has been averaging 20.5 points per game in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Thompson has been a key cog for the Warriors as they have advanced to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. He was key in getting the Warriors past the Houston Rockets, keying in for 35 points in a critical Game 6.

“I don’t know if I was born for it, but I definitely worked my butt off to get to this point. I mean, I guess you could say I was born for it,” Thompson said after the win (via ESPN). “I guess everything happens for a reason. That felt good, to be honest. I just wanted to play with as much passion as I could tonight. Probably sounded more vocal than I usually am. When your back’s against the wall, if your shot’s not falling, you can always control your passion and how hard you play. Usually when I do that, it trickles over to other aspects of my game.”

Thompson added 19 points in Game 7 and made several key plays during a third-quarter run that saw the Warriors put away the Rockets and advance to the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson returns after scary collision minutes into Game 1. https://t.co/wJILnS5Cir #NBAFinals — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 1, 2018

Klay Thompson appeared to suffer little effects of the injury after returning in the second quarter of Game 1.