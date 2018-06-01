Klay Thompson Injury Update: Warriors Could Face Major Setback After Star Guard’s Awkward Injury

Thompson was sent to the locker room after colliding with J.R. Smith and twisting his knee.

Klay Thompson was headed to the locker room with an injury, and the Golden State Warriors are looking at a potentially major setback.

The team’s star guard twisted his knee awkwardly after a collision with J.R. Smith early in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He tried to walk off the injury but was quickly taken to the locker room after a consultation with a team doctor. Chris Haynes of ESPN reported that Thompson’s return was questionable. The severity of the injury was not immediately clear, but losing Thompson for any long stretch would be a significant blow to the Warriors.

Thompson appeared to twist his knee on the play as Smith undercut him while going for a steal. Thompson was seen limping back to the locker room afterward.

Klay Thompson has been averaging 20.5 points per game in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Klay Thompson just headed to the locker room. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 1, 2018

Updates on Klay Thompson’s injury will be provided as they are available.