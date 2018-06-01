‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Is Determined To Keep Her Father Close, Find Out How She’s Doing It

Lala Kent couldn't bear the thought of not having her father with her at all times.

Lala Kent will never be without her father.

During a recent Instagram live chat with her many fans and followers, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she recently had a necklace made with her father’s ashes in a small vial.

“I got my chain with my dad’s birthday and death day. His ashes are in there so I’ll have him with me all the time,” she shared, according to a May 31 report by Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Kent first announced the passing of her father at the end of last month. A short time later, she flew from her home in Los Angeles to her hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, where she and her family, including her mother and her bother, Easton Burningham, were forced to say their final goodbyes.

Understandably, Kent had a rough time saying goodbye to her dad and told her fans and followers that she could not put him in the ground. As she explained, she went through a weird moment and broke down to her mother about not wanting to bury her father.

“To not have him with me would just freak me out. I have him right here,” she said.

As Kent’s social media clip continued, the reality star and actress told her online audience that she and her family members also have a small birdie where the rest of her father’s ashes are located. According to The Daily Dish, Kent’s mom gave her, her dad, and her brother the nickname “Birdie.”

Throughout the past several weeks, Lala Kent has had the ongoing support of her producer boyfriend Randall Emmett, who has remained at her side after the loss of her father. As fans have seen on social media, Kent and Emmett attended her father’s funeral together and a short time later, they traveled with one another to Cannes, France, to promote his new movie, Gotti.

Since landing back in Los Angeles from France, Kent has remained active on her Instagram and Twitter pages and has confirmed that she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have returned to SUR Restaurant ahead of the start of production on Season 7. In clips, Kent has been seen spending time at the restaurant with Scheana Marie, Bille Lee, Katie Maloney, and even Kristen Doute, who was fired from the restaurant during Season 5.

Lala Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV at the end of this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.