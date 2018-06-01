The ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Reacts To Javi Marroquin’s Baby News

Find out which 'Teen Mom' stars are weighing in on news of Javi Marroquin's second child.

Javi Marroquin is expecting his second child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau and his Teen Mom co-stars couldn’t be happier for him.

After both Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus wished their ex the best as he and Comeau prepare for the birth of their child later this year, Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Taylor McKinney shared kind words with their fellow reality star on their Twitter pages.

According to a report by OK! Magazine on May 31, the Teen Mom stars’ tweets were prompted by a message shared by Marroquin on May 30 in which he said that while some followers have had bad reactions to his baby news, the majority of his fans have been completely supportive and excited for him.

“Congratulations [Javi Marroquin] on the addition to your family man, I’m happy for you dude!” Baltierra tweeted.

“Congrats man!” McKinney wrote.

Marroquin and Comeau struck up a romance with one another last summer after meeting at a friend’s wedding. However, because Comeau didn’t want to live her life in the spotlight, the pair butted heads and ultimately split. Then, in March, after Marroquin split from DeJesus in February, they rekindled their relationship.

Two months later, they took to Instagram and confirmed their baby news with their fans and followers.

Javi Marroquin has faced some backlash online after announcing the impending birth of his second child due to the fact that he and Lauren Comeau only dated for weeks last year and had only been back together for a couple of months before confirming the news. Making matters worse for Marroquin is the fact that his months-long relationship with Briana DeJesus ended less than four months ago.

Marroquin and DeJesus began dating one another last fall after flirting online for several weeks after DeJesus’ addition to the cast of Teen Mom 2. As fans of the Teen Mom franchise well know, DeJesus previously starred in Teen Mom 3, which lasted for just one season.

Throughout their relationship, Marroquin and DeJesus appeared to be quite serious about one another, despite the push back they received from his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, and at one point, they threw a birthday party for his son Lincoln, 4, together. Marroquin was then seen preparing to propose to DeJesus on Teen Mom 2, which he never actually did.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his growing family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B o Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.