Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2nd Test Day One, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Following their comprehensive, nine-wicket win at Lord’s in the first Test match, as reported by ESPN, the Pakistan national cricket side looks to gain their first Test series victory in England in more than two decades. Day One of the second test opens with a live stream from Leeds on Friday, but England faces a desperate situation as another loss will drop them to seventh in the overall world Test rankings and will likely cost the job of Coach Trevor Bayliss, ESPN’s CricInfo reported on Thursday.

Former Test Captain Alastair Cook, who will be playing in a record 154th consecutive Test when the first delivery is bowled on Friday, told CricInfo that the careers of some England players could be terminated as well, without a better performance in the upcoming Test than in the series opener.

“If you want to play cricket for England, you’ve got to deliver, otherwise we’ll be looking for other employment. That’s the nature of the beast and, fundamentally, we’re not producing out in the middle,” Cook said on Thursday. According to the Guardian, Cook stepped down as England’s longeset-tenured skipper in February of last year after losing a Test series 4-0 in India.

“Clearly we are not going to lose every game of cricket ever, it is going to turn around at some stage, and it’s down to us to do that.”

England’s Alastair Cook will set a new record for consecutive Tests match appearances when he plays the Second Test on Friday. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To learn how to watch a live stream of the second England vs. Pakistan Test cricket match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England, on Friday, June 1. In Pakistan, that start time will be 3 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can access the live stream starting at 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Pacific.

On the other side, Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed believes his touring team can perform even better than in the shocking Lord’s victory, in which no Pakistan batsman reached the century mark.

“As well as we played at Lord’s, we can still play better than that,” Sarfraz told CricInfo. “If you look at our batting, we made four fifties at Lord’s and if one of them had gone on to the big hundred that would’ve been even better.”

Babar Azam’s first-innings 68 led the scoring for the visitors, while Cook’s 70 from the opening slot topped England. Joe Root with 68, Jos Buttler with 67, and Dom Bess with 57 all topped 50 in the second innings, but it was far from good enough as England lost their sixth Test match in their last eight tries without a win, according to CricInfo. England’s last Test win came against a diminished West Indies team last September at Lord’s.

Sarfraz Ahmed, center, looks to become the first Pakistan Test captain to win a series in England since 1996. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the second Test match of the England vs. Pakistan series live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan.

The England Vs. Pakistan second Test cricket match will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the England Vs. Pakistan Test live from Headingley. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

To watch a live stream of the day one action in the England Vs. Pakistan second 2018 Test cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is cancelled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.