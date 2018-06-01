‘Fortnite’ And Other Titles Rumored For Nintendo Switch, E3 Announcement Imminent

Epic Games' 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' appears ready to build on another platform at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The Nintendo Switch is the lone console Fortnite: Battle Royale has not conquered yet. It appears that will be changing soon as a leak combined with an anonymous source at Epic Games points to the mega-hit multiplayer shooter plus other games like Dragon Ball Fighter Z and Paladins coming to the platform.

An image of what appears to be an information sheet for Nintendo’s E3 showroom plans containing several unannounced Nintendo Switch titles was posted to the infamous 4chan internet forum and shared throughout social media. Known titles like Monster Hunter Ultimate and Mario Tennis Aces are present, but there are also many other unannounced games with Fortnite standing out as the most prominent.

The unannounced titles include a port of the arcade title Killer Queen, Ubisoft’s Starlink, Overcooked 2, EA Sports FIFA 19, the free-to-play hero shooter Paladins: Champions of the Realm, and Fortnite.

A random Twitter user posting an image is normally not enough to confirm the authenticity of a leak. However, a Kotaku report backs up the image with an anonymous Epic Games source telling the outlet Fornite is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

“A source familiar with Epic Games’ plans, speaking anonymously to protect their career, also told Kotaku earlier this week that Fortnite would be coming to Switch. Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” the report states.

Meanwhile, Destructoid claims it has received embargoed confirmation of other titles on the list.

The games will likely be featured during a Nintendo pre-E3 2018 Direct livestream and will definitely shore up the Switch’s gaming library significantly. One of the most interesting aspects on the list is both Fortnite: Battle Royale and Paladins: Champions of the Realm are free to titles. Nintendo has shied away from such games on its consoles in the past but now appears to be open.

Another interesting aspect of the announcements is the cross-play potential for Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. Microsoft has already opened up the Xbox One to cross-play with other platforms like the PC and Nintendo Switch. Minecraft and Rocket League are two games that can be played between the two consoles. However, Sony has kept the PlayStation 4 walled off from its console competitors despite growing pressure to open up the PlayStation Network to cross-play beyond just with the PC.

The Nintendo E3 Direct will be a pre-recorded showcase. It is currently scheduled to air at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT and will be available to view via Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.