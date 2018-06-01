10 Celebrity Moms Who Got Pregnant Or Had Children After Age 50

With the recent announcement that Brigette Nielsen is currently expecting her first child at age 54, the emphasis is now turning to other stars who are choosing to have children later in life. After all, in the likes of Hollywood, the pressure is always on younger stars to look thin and elegant in order to be in the running for the best movie roles. As a result, female celebrities tend to delay having children in order to keep their career going doing their most productive years.

Many female celebrities choose to wait until their 40s to have their first child. Nancy Grace, the CNN anchorwoman who had her first children, twins, at age 48 to her investment banker husband, David Lynch, according to ET Online. They also reveal that Halle Berry had her first child at age 41. According to PopSugar, Salma Hayek also waited until later in life to start a family. Her first child was born when she was 40 and she claims she was a better mother for waiting.

“I’m a more fulfilled human being now, and I probably wouldn’t have been 10 years ago. She gets a better mother for being born now.”

While the list is long for those female celebrities that fell pregnant in their 40s, there are still those who continue to fall pregnant into their 50s. So, let’s have a look at this special group of women.

1. Brigette Nielsen

It wasn’t until Brigette Nielsen released a baby bump picture via her Instagram account that people realized she was pregnant with her fifth child. As a previous Inquisitr article points out, her previous children — all boys — range in age from 23 to 34. However, this is her first child with husband, Mattia Dessi, 39, an Italian TV producer.

2. Janet Jackson

While the famous Jackson family is huge, for Janet Jackson, she hadn’t had the chance to have a child yet. That was until she was nearly 50, according to ET Online. In April of 20167, Janet Jackson made the announcement she would be canceling her world tour on account of her pregnancy with husband Wissam Al Mana. While she fell pregnant when she was 49, the announcement was made prior to her 50th birthday on May 16. Her son, Eissa, arrived in January of 2017.

A message from Janet…https://t.co/KrzYZ4eyvD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 6, 2016

When previously asked about having children back in 2008, Janet Jackson was hoping to have her own children as well as adopting.

“I would love to have children of our own, but we also would love to adopt. So, we’ll see what happens. It’ll happen someday.”

3. Sophie B. Hawkins

When Sophie B. Hawkins was 31, she froze 15 embryos as she continued on in her successful singing career. Now, those embryos have come in handy as she had her second child at age 50, according to US Weekly. Previously, she gave birth to a son, Dashiell, in 2008.

“Dashiell and I are ecstatic to finally be with our beautiful girl,” she told US Weekly at the time. “Our family is now complete!”

As with Hayek, Hawkins also attributes her age to being a better mother.

“Being 50 is actually an amazing age to have a second child because I am more wise, calm, humorous, appreciative, simple and clear. I’m not running around looking for love and validation. I live each day full of gratitude, and that’s good for my children.”

4. Helen Morris

The fifth wife of Martin Scorcese, Helen Morris, gave birth to a child at 52 years of age according to the Daily News. Morris gave birth to Francesa back in 1999, mere months after she and Scorcese got married.

5. Elizabeth Edwards

The late wife of former US Senator, John Edwards, was also a woman who had pregnancies late in life. According to Tinsel Town Moms, Edwards was 48 when she had her first child, a daughter, to John Edwards, and 50 when they had their second child, a son, together.

6. Kristin Davis

While not a celebrity pregnancy, actress Kristin Davis decided to become a mother for the second time when she was 53 according to ET Online. Previously, the Sex in the City actress had adopted a daughter, Gemma Rose Davis, back in 2011.

7. Beverly D’Angelo

Just shy of 50, actress, Beverly D’Angelo gave birth to twins to her then-husband, Al Pacino. However, by age 51, she was a single parent after she and Pacino split.

“I got pregnant at 48, delivered six weeks after I was 49, and by 51 I was looking at a landscape as a single parent,” the now 65-year-old actress told Closer Weekly.

8. Katey Sagal

While Katey Sagal could no longer conceive children at age 52, decided to go the surrogacy route with her husband, Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter. Using her own eggs, they managed to create their daughter Esme through surrogacy.

“We went through the whole in vitro fertilization process and our embryos were not really strong, but we thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,'” Sagal told People. “And if it wasn’t, we weren’t going to do it.”

YIPPEE! IT’S FRIDAY IN 2009! A post shared by Diane Keaton (@diane_keaton) on Apr 27, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

9. Diane Keaton

Another celebrity who decided to adopt late in life is Diane Keaton. At the age of 50, Diane Keaton decided to adopt her daughter, Dexter. Then, followed with another adoption, this time a son called Duke.

“Before kids, if I worried, it was only about myself,” Keaton told More. “But that’s all you do is worry as a parent.”

10. Daljinder Kaur

While not a celebrity prior to giving birth, a mention needs to made of Daljinder Kaur, the oldest woman in the world to give birth according to CBS News. Kaur, from India, is believed to have been around 70 years of age when she gave birth to a son named Arman.

“I feel blessed to be able to hold my own baby. I had lost hope of becoming a mother ever,”she revealed. She also admitted to previous failed IVF attempts.

According to Parenting.com, while there are certainly advantages to women having children later in life, there are also increased risks associated with it. These risks can include health risks for both the mother and the unborn child. Mothers can expect an elevated risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, having a stillbirth and an increase in preterm births. For the unborn child, there is the increased risk of downs syndrome or other chromosomal abnormalities.