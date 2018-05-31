‘Destiny 2’ Year 2 Reveal And Faction Rallies Overhaul Coming Next Week

Will the next 'Destiny 2' expansion make a visit to The Reef?

Destiny 2 gamers have been eagerly anticipating what Bungie has in store in terms of both content and major changes for Year 2 of the online shooter. The studio announced a livestream reveal Thursday along with a significant Faction Rallies overhaul that will hopefully make the event more meaningful with bigger rewards.

The Destiny 2 Year 2 reveal livestream is scheduled to happen Tuesday, June 5, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT via Bungie’s official Twitch channel. Game Director Steve Cotton and Project Lead Scott Taylor will join Community Manager David “Deej” Dague to introduce the new content plus changes driven by community feedback and an updated roadmap.

“We have some big ideas for how we’re going to transform your Guardian lifestyle and reinforce your hobby as an interplanetary hero,” Dague wrote. “We’ll tell you all about it, and we’ll do it live!”

Additionally, Bungie snuck in the first tease of what the content might be included via the Year 2 reveal announcement image. The background appears to be the Reef, which was largely a social space in the original Destiny, but was also home to the Prison of Elders.

The fate of the Reef and the Awoken has been pondered by Destiny fans since the release of The Taken King. The recent Destiny 2: Warmind expansion includes an Easter Egg on Mars for Prince Uldren, who has been the subject of speculation for two years now.

Join us on June 5th at 9am PT: https://t.co/g1ExcEjMgM pic.twitter.com/Xt81e9VVVZ — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) May 31, 2018

Faction Rallies

In the more immediate future, Faction Rallies is receiving a major overhaul of its structures and rewards system. Bungie has been searching for the right combination of ingredients to make the PVE-focused event more enjoyable for Destiny 2 players. It will be interesting to see if this hits the right buttons.

Faction Rallies will start Tuesday, June 5, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. ET and will allow players to pledge their Guardians to only one faction. Players will be able to switch to another faction in the next event, but the setup strongly encourages sticking with one for the duration of Season 3.

Reputation progress with factions will now be retained through all three Faction Rallies that are scheduled for Destiny 2 Season 3. Progress will not be reset even if switching allegiances and players will now earn Renown by completing public events or patrols and by defeating high-value targets. Higher Renown results in more Faction Tokens earned from looting Lost Sectors.

The flipside of the equation is a Guardian will lose Renown when killed by enemies in the game. Additionally, Renown will debuff a character by causing slower health regeneration, increased damage received, and decreased damage delivered. The higher a Guardian’s Renown gets, the more these effects will take place.

Faction Rallies will still reward a single Faction with a special weapon for winning the event, as before. Bungie is also adding the following Exotic Weapon Catalyst and Exotic Armor Ornaments as part of the reward structuring.