Trump Slams Samantha Bee For Calling Ivanka C**t, But Invited Ted Nugent To WH After He Called Hillary A C**t

The White House is being slammed for what critics say is a hypocritical response to Samantha Bee's statements this week.

Donald Trump’s White House is attacking comedian and television host Samantha Bee after she referred to Ivanka Trump as a “c**t” in a segment this week. As critics noted, that marked a sharp departure from the White House’s treatment of controversial singer Ted Nugent, who got a White House visit and an oval office photoshoot with the president despite using the same exact term to refer to Hillary Clinton.

This week, Bee took aim at Ivanka Trump after she posted to Instagram a picture of herself cuddling her young son. To critics, the photo was especially insensitive given Donald Trump’s policy that separates immigrant parents and children at the U.S. border, and Ivanka had come under widespread criticism. Samantha Bee apologized for her choice of words, as the Inquisitr reported, but CNN noted that the White House is still fuming over the slam against Ivanka.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement about Samantha Bee’s choice of words, calling on the network that airs Bee’s show to take action.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said.

It was not immediately clear if Time Warner or TBS planned to take any action against Samantha Bee following her statements.

The White House’s stance on Samantha Bee’s choice of words appeared to be a sharp departure from last year, when Donald Trump hosted controversial rocker Ted Nugent in the Oval Office. As many pointed out, Nugent had previously used the same “disgusting comments” when describing Hillary Clinton, calling her a “toxic c**t” in a magazine interview.

As The Hill noted, the abrupt change in tone from the White House was not lost on Chelsea Clinton, who retweeted a Twitter user who claimed that the outrage over Samantha Bee’s comments was fake.

Ted Nugent’s 2017 visit to the White House drew considerable outrage at the time, especially given Nugent’s history of racially charged statements and violent wishes upon Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Nugent visited the Oval Office along with former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and fellow rocker Kid Rock, and was photographed with Donald Trump, both giving the thumbs-up sign. Later, Nugent posed mockingly in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton.