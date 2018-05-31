Roseanne Barr’s Net Worth Takes Serious Tumble After Her Show Was Canceled

The star was pulling down $250,000 an episode for her show's reboot.

Roseanne Barr’s net worth made a huge jump this year when ABC decided to revive her popular sitcom, Roseanne, and now it has taken a major tumble after the network abruptly canceled the show this week.

The network quickly pulled the plug on the reboot after Barr tweeted racially charged statements about Valerie Jarett, a former adviser under Barack Obama. As Esquire noted, the decision had an immediate impact on Roseanne Barr’s net worth.

The report noted that her total net worth has been estimated at $80 million, and she was receiving a hefty $2.5 million per season of the new show — a total of $250,000 for each episode. The network had already ordered 13 new episodes for a second season, so she likely would have earned close to $3.25 million based on her current rate, Esquire noted.

Roseanne’s per-episode salary was among the highest on television, even though her show had only been through one abbreviated season. The stars of the popular series, This Is Us, for example, all receive between $40,000 and $85,000 per episode. The highest-paid television stars, including the ensemble cast from Modern Family, are nearly all from long-established shows.

The damage to Roseanne Barr’s net worth appears to be permanent, as there appears to be little chance that Roseanne could have a second life. Tom Nunan, a former UPN president and current professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, told USA Today that the chances another network takes a chance on the show are “somewhere between slim and none.”

“Not only because of the controversy, but I think you’d have a very difficult time getting the cast together (and) working out the licenses. I think it would be more trouble than it’s worth,” Nunan noted.

Roseanne Barr will still have some steady revenue streams outside of her show, including residuals from reruns of the original run of Roseanne. But there is no clear path for where her career will go next and no other current projects in the works for Barr, so her immediate revenue may be seriously blunted.

Because of that uncertain future, the full impact to Roseanne Barr’s net worth remains to be seen, and may never be fully calculated. The controversy over her racially charged statements and the abrupt cancelation of the show would make it difficult for her career to continue, and certainly not at the level it had been during the show’s short, but popular return.