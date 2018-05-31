‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, June 1: Kyle’s Literal Birthday Suit By Jabot Burns Billy

Will his wardrobe malfunction cost Billy his new Jabot product launch?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 1, reveal a whole lot as one model forgets his outfit and a step-mother and step-daughter get into a fight over a man.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) doesn’t love the new Jabot marketing strategy that Billy (Jason Thompson) implemented. Hashtags all over his body are not his favorite look ever. When Billy tells him to take off his pants, it looks like Kyle might take that order a bit too literally. In fact, Kyle works hard to stir the pot, and he might just end up ruining Billy’s new product launch, when he takes “Birthday Suit by Jabot” a bit too literally, according to She Knows Soaps.

While GC Buzz could end up in trouble over Kyle’s major wardrobe malfunction, it’s possible the situation could turn into a boon for Billy and Jabot since there’s no such thing as bad publicity, and the shocking debacle will surely get plenty of buzz.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who’s reeling after spying a kiss, decides to clue her step-daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), into the fact that she and Arturo (Jason Canela) recently ended a steamy affair. Interestingly, Abby might think that Nikki is joking, but the joke’s on her when she learns way more than she ever wanted to know about Nikki and father Victor’s (Eric Braeden) recently open marriage. It’s utterly cringe-worthy all around.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nick argue about a family secret and Traci gives Jack some tough love. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/o5yjGhS5T0 pic.twitter.com/y7molcHYd1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 30, 2018

Ultimately, Nikki kindly (or maybe not so kindly) reminds Abby that they both have big bank accounts, and suggests that perhaps that’s what draws Arturo to them. Although, given Abby’s luck with men, Nikki could be right.

Abby also finds out that her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), happens to agree with Nikki about Arturo not being for her. She gives Abby good advice and tells her to walk away from the handyman, despite the undeniable attraction. The biggest question is, will Abby listen to both her mother and step-mother, or will she do things the way she typically does them with men?

Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) spills the beans about Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) plan to Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and ultimately Mariah lets Nikki in on the fact that her son is planning to leave Genoa City. Nikki takes Sharon to task about why they would move, and she’s way off base when she thinks it might have something to do with the whole J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) fiasco. There’s no telling what Nikki will do when she finds out what Victor has done this time, though.

