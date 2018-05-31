Autotrader Pulls Advertisements From Samantha Bee’s Show After Attack On Ivanka Trump

First sponsor pulls out from 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' following vulgar insult of President Trump's daughter.

The backlash from Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt” has picked up steam and cost the comedienne her first sponsor. Autotrader announced Thursday it has “suspended” its ads from Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Bee used her TBS show Wednesday night to attack Ivanka Trump over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, specifically concerning reports that parents illegally entering the United States were being separated from their children at the border. This policy was in place prior to the Trump Administration, but the tightening of immigration policy has seen it enforced more often versus allowing the adults to not be detained and slip into the country.

As previously covered by Inquisitr, Ivanka Trump posted a loving photo of herself with her son over the weekend while the immigration controversy was ramping up. Trump was attacked ferociously by her father’s opponents, but Samantha Bee took a decidedly nasty turn by calling her a “feckless c*nt.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders decried Bee’s commentary as “vile and vicious” Thursday afternoon. The Trump Administration had harsh words for the show host and TBS in comments made to The Wrap.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Autotrader later announced via Twitter that it was suspending sponsorship.

“The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company,” the company wrote in a statement. “As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship.”

TBS and Samantha Bee both issued apologies for her vulgar comments, as reported by Inquisitr, but the damage was already done. The cable network is set to give the Full Frontal host an award during the Television Academy Honors Thursday evening for “advancing social change,” per the channels’ Twitter account.

The network and host were slammed for tone deafness by Trump supporters and those appalled by Bee’s comments.

Bee’s vulgar comments about Ivanka Trump have sparked a debate over a double-standard. ABC canceled Roseanne Barr’s show after her racist comments concerning former President Barack Obama’s senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett. Many are pushing for Full Frontal to be given the same treatment.

Meanwhile, controversial statements leading to pulled sponsorships is nothing new. Fox host Laura Ingraham lost multiple sponsors after a Twitter spat with Parkland student David Hogg resulted in Hogg pushing for a boycott. Additionally, Fox host Sean Hannity lost sponsors due to his pushing a conspiracy theory about a Democrat National Committee staffer found murdered.