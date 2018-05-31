Redmond says that father, Ryan O'Neal, is responsible for his drug addiction.

Redmond O’Neal, the 33-year-old son of Farrah Fawcett and actor Ryan O’Neal, is sitting behind bars in a Los Angeles jail and is thinking about how it all went wrong for him with drugs and crime. O’Neal gave a jailhouse interview to Radar Online from Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail, as he was upset that he was unable to make bail. O’Neal is now facing 10 years in prison for armed (knife) robbery of a 7-11, in addition to drug charges including possession of heroin and meth.

Redmond O’Neal is placing the blame for his problems firmly in the laps of his famous parents, which he says is what led to his drug usage.

“It’s not the drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most,” he said.

Redmond O’Neal says he struggled with the stigma of being the child of famous parents who battled their own drug and emotional problems, in addition to a rocky romantic life.

“Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are.”

Farrah Fawcett’s Troubled Son Refuses To Attend Hearing For Robbery & Drug Charges

Redmond O'Neal faces ten years in jail if found guilty. https://t.co/u8noKpy117 — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) May 25, 2018

O’Neal said he’s always been a private person, and didn’t ask for all of this attention. Redmond claims it all boiled over, causing him to try to find his own place in the world.

“The pressure that came with that set off a time-bomb in my head. I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention.”

Redmond says that he hasn’t been visited in the jail by any of his family members, including father Ryan O’Neal, 77, or half-siblings Tatum, Griffin, and Patrick. Redmond says that he’s depressed and sees no hope to rise above his current situation.

“This last arrest, something happened to me. I’m not doing good. I can’t go back, no way can I go back. I just can’t do it. I hated prison, it wasn’t good. I don’t do well in there.”

O’Neal was described as looking weak and unwell, covered in tattoos, including several on his face.

Ryan O’Neal has had his own struggles with drug addiction and has recently had a battle with cancer, as the Inquisitr has reported.. Half siblings Tatum and Griffin O’Neal have also fought battles with addiction, and Griffin O’Neal said that father Ryan had provided Redmond with drugs in the past.

In her will, mother Farrah Fawcett left Redmond enough money to live off of for the rest of his life, but there are conditions on his inheritance managed by Fawcett’s manager, Richard Francis. Estate attorney Andrew Mayoras says that ultimately, Francis has control of how the money can be used.

“This means Francis can spend as much as he deems advisable for rehabilitation (which would clearly improve Redmond’s health), without paying anything directly to him for fear of it being spent on drugs, etc.”

Fawcett put the plan in place so that Redmond couldn’t blow his inheritance on drugs and other things that could threaten his future stability.