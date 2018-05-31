Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Wife, Shares How Much Their Daughters Have Grown During His 4-Year NBA Finals Reign

The Curry family is all smiles as mom readies for baby number three, and dad prepares to play in his fourth NBA Finals.

It’s been a few years since Steph Curry’s daughter, Riley Curry, was first thrust into the spotlight.

As many fans will recall, Riley first gained national attention back in 2015 when she attended a post-game press conference with her dad, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, and hammed it up for the cameras. According to Time, the tot did everything from singing to asking someone to hold her gum, to hiding behind a curtain, to noisily yawning. Her antics captured the hearts of fans across the country.

And since that epic press conference, fans have been following Riley on both her mom and her dad’s Instagram accounts. The family has also added another daughter to the mix with 2-year-old Ryan. And, Ayesha is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child, though they are not revealing the gender.

In a recent post to her Instagram account, Ayesha shared a photo of Riley and Ryan on the heels of their dad’s fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. In the adorable snapshot, the two girls can be seen standing together against a solid gray wall as they both strike a pose for the camera. The sisters are wearing matching powder blue sweatshirts, but both wear different skirts, with Riley in plaid and Ryan in navy blue.

The youngest of the two sisters is all smiles as she also rocks a small yellow purse across her body. Riley wears a small grin on her face with her hair up in a high ponytail and a headband. Curry’s photo of her children has already gained a ton of attention with over 726,000 likes as well as 4,500-plus comments in just three days of being posted. Many fans commented on how much the girls have grown up, while others applauded the great genetics of their parents for producing such beautiful kids.

“Cute pies! Yeah they grow so fast!!!”

“Wow, spitting image of u & steph,” another gushed.

A few other fans took the opportunity to send their well wishes to the Golden State Warriors, who are set to face Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

In recent weeks, Ayesha Curry has also made headlines after she called out a fan for bumping into her pregnant belly. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Ayesha lashed out an overly-enthusiastic Houston Rockets fan who bumped into her after Golden State lost in Game 5 in Houston. In the video, the fan can be heard heckling Curry before she goes over to him and flicks his cigarette back toward him.

She also angrily responded to a Twitter user who uploaded the video, defending herself and shaming the Rockets fan, as well as the video poster.

“The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote ‘doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?’ And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but ‘This is America’ right.”

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight.