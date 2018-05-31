Kate Bock, Kevin Love’s Swimsuit Model Girlfriend, Shares Steamy Bikini Photo

It’s no secret that 25-year-old model Kate Bock looks incredible in a swimsuit.

Just yesterday, Kevin Love’s girlfriend shared a sexy boomerang video over herself posing in a bikini. In the short video, the model holds her hands over her head as she leans against a massive palm tree. The model is fittingly rocking beach waves on her long blonde mane while the ocean waves glisten in the background.

The model looks like a pro as she dons a sexy red bikini that ties on the sides. It appears as though the picture is a throwback from a Sports Illustrated shoot in Nevis because in the caption of the image, Kate mentions that she’s currently in the Big Apple.

It comes as no shock that Bock’s followers have already given the photo a ton of attention even though it’s only been posted to Kate’s account for a little over a day. The short video has already amassed over 22,000 views and counting. As far as comments go, the model has received a ton with many of her followers just using flame and heart-eye emojis while others expressed how beautiful Bock looks in the snapshot.

“Beautiful body! Beautiful woman!”

“Kate you’re the most beautiful ever,” another fan wrote.

Many of Kate’s other followers made mention of Bock’s boyfriend, NBA Star Kevin Love, saying how lucky he is to have such a gorgeous lady in his life.

“You are So Smoking Hot, You and KLove @kevinlove@katebock are the Best Looking Couple I’ve ever seen.”

“How lucky @kevinlove to have a sexy girl like you,” another wrote.

It’s not uncommon for the model to post bikini-clad photos for her 318,000 plus followers to see. Just last week, the model shared another photo of herself laying out in a baby pink colored bikini. In this particular image, the model’s abs are clearly the star of the photo as her six pack is very visible. Like the other photo, this one gained a ton of attention, amassing over 14,000 likes and 100 plus comments.

Recently, the 25-year-old sizzled on the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine, posing on the cover in a sexy, white one-piece swimsuit. She also sat down for an interview for the publication, where she was asked who she looks up to as inspiration in her modeling career.

“Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy—I’m going to name all the blonde, blue-eyed models. But I looked at SportsIllustrated and I still remember thinking they were so beautiful and they got to go to all these exotic places and do Maybelline ads.”

It’s also noted that Bock has come a long way from her humble roots in West Vancouver, Canada.