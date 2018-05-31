Hilaria Baldwin Rocks Fit Bikini Body, Stunning Post-Baby Weight Loss 12 Days Postpartum

Hilaria Baldwin, the stunning yoga-teacher wife of actor Alec Baldwin, flaunted her sizzling bikini body and stunning post-baby weight loss just 12 days after giving birth to her fourth child.
Hilaria, 34, posted a flirty Instagram photo wearing a black bra and panties while showcasing her flat tummy and toned legs. Amazingly, Baldwin gave birth to her fourth child on May 17, yet looks like she just stepped out of a fashion magazine.
Hilaria’s jaw-dropping weight loss isn’t surprising since she did the same thing after each of her three prior pregnancies, which were close together (2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018).
Baldwin, who chronicled her pregnancies on Instagram, said her weight-loss secrets were a healthy, mostly vegan diet and daily exercise.
“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” Baldwin wrote in the caption to her latest Instagram post. “There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy.”
‘I Had To Drag Myself To Exercise’
Most people think just because Hilaria is a yoga teacher that she’s always motivated to exercise, but she said that’s not true. Like everyone else, she has days where she doesn’t want to leave the couch.
“Showing up is the most difficult challenge,” she said. “I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength.”
9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing. #wegotthis2018
Baldwin, a lifelong health and fitness fanatic, said not gaining excessive amounts of weight while pregnant and following an organic diet keep her slim. Ideally, women should gain 25 to 35 pounds while pregnant, according to Medline.
During her pregnancies, she ate some fish for extra protein, but generally prefers a mostly vegan or vegetarian diet.
“I became a vegetarian when I was 5,” Hilaria revealed on Instagram. “I gave up dairy when I was 20, because I was a dancer and having a lot of injuries. I had asthma. I was told by a bunch of people to just try to get dairy out of my body for two weeks. I felt so much better and never went back. All of a sudden my joints felt better.”
Hilaria’s daily workouts typically alternate between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting. A little bit of exercise is better than nothing, she said.
I am having such a different summer than last year. These pics are taken roughly a year apart. We were waiting for #LeoAngel during these hot months in 2016. People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I'll tell you: it's nothing crazy. It's about balance and consistency. People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert. They judgingly assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only????. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don't eat more than is good for my body. I also will try to move daily and get in more intense (yet efficient) workouts 4-5 times a week. I basically treat my body with care and respect…this is why it goes back to close to what it was pre-babies (it will never be the same…and, as all parents know: well worth the sacrifice ❤️). I write about this in my book #thelivingclearlymethod (link in profile) I have dedicated myself to yoga and health because I have such tremendous respect for the human body. And I want to teach other people to feel good and be comfortable in their skin. I hold for everyone the belief that it is possible and very much attainable. If we don't have our health, we don't have much. Life is tremendous and we should live it to its fullest. Feeling good and strong is essential. It has nothing to do with looking a certain way. This is not vanity. This is cooking up a recipe of health. How you end up looking is a side effect of focusing on treating your body and soul well. Put in certain ingredients: working out, happiness, eating whole foods, sleeping, dedicating yourself to a purpose in life that you feel proud about, finding balance, dealing better with stress, perspective, love, kindness… I believe if we incorporate these ingredients into our lives on a regular basis, we find health and happiness. So: with all this rambling, I encourage you to think less about what you look like (so stressful), and focus on if you are putting healthy ingredients into your life…the food, the exercise, the right people, the right experiences…they all add up into your life story. And you are so worth it.
Baldwin said people ask her all the time how she bounces back so quickly after each baby, and she replies that the secret is consistency and balance.
“People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert,” Hilaria said. “They assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don’t eat more than is good for my body.”
Sorry for the late post today…it’s been quite a long one ????. I’m posting an old video from this past summer. This is a great ab workout! One of the most important things I teach my students is to find the ability to feel their muscles from the inside. Pull your belly button in and tighten your ab muscles. Don't start commenting that you have none, because you do ????! Then sway your hips from side to side, focusing on contracting. Do this for 15 sec, 30 sec, a min…maybe more! Little by little, you will get stronger. And def improve your dancing skills ????????????????????! Michelangelo said: "Every block of stone has a statue inside it and it is the task of the sculptor to discover it…The sculpture is already complete within the marble block, before I start my work. It is already there, I just have to chisel away the superfluous material." Go forth and create the beautiful art form that your body is…and you wish it to be ???????? Bikini top: @triangl Bikini bottom: @heidiklumintimates Hat: @leggingtattoos_by_bka #wegotthis2018