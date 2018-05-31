Hilaria Baldwin Rocks Fit Bikini Body, Stunning Post-Baby Weight Loss 12 Days Postpartum

The gorgeous mom of four has regained her pre-baby bikini body less than two weeks after giving birth.

Hilaria Baldwin, the stunning yoga-teacher wife of actor Alec Baldwin, flaunted her sizzling bikini body and stunning post-baby weight loss just 12 days after giving birth to her fourth child.

Hilaria, 34, posted a flirty Instagram photo wearing a black bra and panties while showcasing her flat tummy and toned legs. Amazingly, Baldwin gave birth to her fourth child on May 17, yet looks like she just stepped out of a fashion magazine.

Hilaria’s jaw-dropping weight loss isn’t surprising since she did the same thing after each of her three prior pregnancies, which were close together (2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018).

Baldwin, who chronicled her pregnancies on Instagram, said her weight-loss secrets were a healthy, mostly vegan diet and daily exercise.

“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” Baldwin wrote in the caption to her latest Instagram post. “There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy.”

‘I Had To Drag Myself To Exercise’

Most people think just because Hilaria is a yoga teacher that she’s always motivated to exercise, but she said that’s not true. Like everyone else, she has days where she doesn’t want to leave the couch.

“Showing up is the most difficult challenge,” she said. “I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength.”

Baldwin, a lifelong health and fitness fanatic, said not gaining excessive amounts of weight while pregnant and following an organic diet keep her slim. Ideally, women should gain 25 to 35 pounds while pregnant, according to Medline.

During her pregnancies, she ate some fish for extra protein, but generally prefers a mostly vegan or vegetarian diet.

“I became a vegetarian when I was 5,” Hilaria revealed on Instagram. “I gave up dairy when I was 20, because I was a dancer and having a lot of injuries. I had asthma. I was told by a bunch of people to just try to get dairy out of my body for two weeks. I felt so much better and never went back. All of a sudden my joints felt better.”

Hilaria’s daily workouts typically alternate between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting. A little bit of exercise is better than nothing, she said.

Baldwin said people ask her all the time how she bounces back so quickly after each baby, and she replies that the secret is consistency and balance.

“People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert,” Hilaria said. “They assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don’t eat more than is good for my body.”