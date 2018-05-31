NFL Rumors: ‘Bleacher Report’ Names Colts Best Destination For Dez Bryant

'Bleacher Report' believes that the Indianapolis Colts would be the ideal landing spot for Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant was released earlier this offseason by the Dallas Cowboys in one of the biggest surprise moves of the offseason. It was a move that has changed the look of the Dallas offense and has left Bryant scrambling to find a new contract. So far, Bryant has not had an easy go of it in free agency.

He received a solid offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but he rejected it quickly. Rumors have stated that Bryant wants to sign somewhere he can compete for a championship. If that team happens to have a top quarterback, that would be a major plus as well.

According to Bleacher Report, there is one team that would be an ideal landing spot for Bryant. That team would be the Indianapolis Colts, who are in major need of finding some help at the wide receiver position.

Bryant would likely welcome the idea of playing alongside Andrew Luck, assuming the Colts’ franchise quarterback is healthy. Luck certainly appears to have bulked up this offseason, and the coaching staff in Indianapolis is confident that he will be just fine. Chris Ballard is also confident in Luck’s recovery from his shoulder injury.

Indianapolis could use some help at wide receiver. Outside of T.Y. Hilton, there are a lot of question marks. Ryan Grant was signed in free agency and the Colts also have Chester Rogers and the rookies that they picked up.

While the Colts would certainly be a good fit for Bryant, they are not considered Super Bowl contenders this year. That might end up being a deal breaker for Bryant. One thing going in the Colts’ favor is that Bryant wants to play the Cowboys in 2018, which will happen in Week 15.

Frank Reich is new to Indianapolis but his offense is not unknown to the league after watching the Philadelphia Eagles shred through the playoffs last season. If Luck is back to full health, the Colts are going to have an entertaining, high-powered offensive attack. Adding Bryant to start across from Hilton would make them even more dangerous.

Last season with the Cowboys, Bryant ended up catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. The term “washed up” has been used to describe him quite a bit this offseason, but those numbers show otherwise. Bryant is not “washed up” and is still more than capable of being a star in the right system.

All of that being said, expect to hear more news about Bryant in the near future. Indianapolis may not end up showing interest in signing him, but some team will. Bryant may not be considered a superstar anymore, but plenty of teams know that his talent could help take their offense to a new level.