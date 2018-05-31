WWE star Nikki showed off her insane abs in a skimpy blue bikini.

WWE diva Nikki Bella is showing off her incredibly toned body while filming scenes for her E! reality show Total Divas. Daily Mail shared several new photos of the stunning reality star rocking a skimpy blue string bikini this week, where she showed off her toned abs and equally toned arms while enjoying some time in the sun.

Bella – who’s half of the Bella Twins with sister Brie Bella – could be seen with a see-through white sarong wrapped around her waist in some of the candid paparazzi photos that were published online this week, which she then took off as she and the cast of Total Divas enjoyed some quality time by the pool.

Nikki also rocked cork wedges as she flaunted her amazing body.

According to the site, the new bikini photos were taken while Nikki and her fellow Total Divas stars were vacationing in Miami on May 30 where the ladies could be seen filming for the E! show that was recently renewed for two more seasons.

TMZ Sports also shared some stunning candid swimsuit snaps and claimed that Bella was photographed spending some time and filming with her fellow WWE divas and Total Divas co-stars Paige, Lana, and Nia Jax, who were also wearing their bikinis during the Miami getaway.

Nikki Bella Crushes 'Total Divas' Shoot In Blue Bikini https://t.co/0dKyQfOxNs — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2018

Single Nikki Bella leaves little to the imagination in skimpy bikini in Miami https://t.co/NkPCKnZEBh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 31, 2018

The ladies could also be seen pouring champagne by the pool as they soaked up the sun in Florida in the new vacation snaps.

Bella’s stunning bikini photos surfaced just weeks after she and former fiancé called off their year-long engagement just days before they were set to get married after six years of dating.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Cena then made a very public plea to win her back during an appearance on NBC’s Today earlier this month where he confessed that he wants her back and wants to marry her.

But while neither Bella nor Cena have officially spoken out regarding speculation by Us Weekly suggesting that they may now be back together around a month after they split, Nikki has been a little more open about how she got her incredible bikini body and the hard work she puts into it.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The WWE star has been open about how hard she works to stay in shape, as she needs to keep fit in order to be her strongest in the wrestling ring.

Speaking to Shape magazine last year, Nikki revealed her big exercise secrets and confessed that she’s a big fan of Pure Barre classes.

“For those 55 minutes of Pure Barre, I can turn all my focus to my health and working my body,” Bella said, noting that it was her twin sister Brie who introduced her to the workout technique. “I thought it would be easy, but after the first class I wanted to give up.”

But Nikki decided to stick with the workout and teams it with a healthy diet to keep her incredible body in tip-top shape – with a few treats, too.

Bella explained that she still splurges every now and then but cuts back on other meals when it comes to her diet.

“Something like avocado, although it’s a healthy fat, is very high in calories, so if I know I want dessert and a glass of wine for dinner, I won’t get avocado on my salad at lunch,” she explained to the magazine in April 2017.