Coco Austin Breastfeeds 2½-Year-Old Daughter, Chanel, ‘More For Comfort’

Coco Austin sparked a debate after revealing that she still breastfeeds her 30-month-old daughter, Chanel.

Coco Austin posted a touching photo of herself while cradling her 2½-year-old daughter, Chanel, who was peacefully napping close to her mom’s bosom. The model sparked a debate when she revealed that she still breastfeeds her toddler, according to Entertainment Online. Coco, the wife of 60-year-old rapper, Ice-T, shared the photo because she was inspired by a community of moms on Instagram that share similar images.

“I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.”

The mom-of-one added that her daughter has made her a more sensitive person now that she’s older. Coco’s Instagram post garnered more than 2,000 comments and she was asked if she still nurses her daughter. The mother replied with “Yep,” and added that she nurses “for comfort now.”

The photo incited tons of chatter in Coco’s comment section. Some followers criticized Coco’s decision to continue breastfeeding while others praised the mother’s choice to continue nursing. Moms then started sharing similar stories of experiences with their own kids.

One commenter called the photo, “Female empowerment!” and said that it’s sad that there are some women who choose not to nurse their children because it’s the most beautiful and natural thing a mom can do.

Another follower disagreed with the fact that a toddler was still breastfeeding, according to E! News.

Many commenters also said that every mom knows what’s best for them and their child and that negative opinions are unnecessary for such a beautiful photo.

Other fans came to the defense of the model and said that Coco can wean her daughter off when their both ready.

Coco has been vocal about breastfeeding even before Chanel Nicole was born. The mom said that she had looked into breastfeeding before her daughter’s birth, but she still had doubts about her abilities to do so, according to E! News.

Coco said that she was curious about breastfeeding, but also knew that some women cannot nurse. Austin said that she was just hoping that she would be one of those women who could nurse their child because all of the women in her family had no issues with regard to breastfeeding.

In March of 2017, Coco previously shared that she was nursing her daughter who was 15-months-old at the time, according to People.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes. She’s 15 months and still going strong.”

Prior to posting the controversial pic, Coco shared a side-by-side image of herself and her daughter and showed off their similarities. Chanel Nicole was born in November of 2015.

Coco and her husband Ice also starred in the E! reality television series, Ice Loves Coco, which aired from 2011 to 2014.

In a July taping of Ice Loves Coco, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby. Shortly after their baby news, they revealed that they would be having a girl and surprised fans of the show with her name.

Chanel Nicole is Ice-T and Coco’s first child together. Ice-T is already a dad to two adult children Tracy and Letesha from previous relationships.