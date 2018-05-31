5 Places Giving Away Free Treats On National Donut Day

Do you know the reason the holiday was created?

Donut or doughnut? No matter who you choose to spell it, Friday, Jun 1 is National Donut Day, and that means plenty of tasty freebies for pastry lovers. Plus, there is a surprising number of non-donut treats available as well.

USA Today reported that the holiday, established in 1938, initially honored The Salvation Army Donut Lassies. They served the round pastries to soldiers during the first World War.

According to a People report, there are plenty of places for fans of the traditionally round treat to get a yummy free donut on National Doughnut Day in the United States.

Not surprisingly, Dunkin’ Donuts guests who purchase any beverage will receive a free classic donut of their choice. The freebie options include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles. Plus, America’s largest doughnut chain also kicked off its brand new, limited-edition summer flavors, vanilla cake batter and chocolate cake batter, which might make for a great additional treat.

Krispy Kreme locations also plan to get in on the fun holiday action by offering any donut on the menu for free — no purchase necessary. That’s one delicious deal that can’t be beaten!

Meanwhile, Papa John’s (yes the pizza place) locations across the nation added a new item to the menu — dessert doughnut holes, which are filled with caramel crème, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and served warm. On Friday, customers who purchase a pizza will receive the new dessert for free. Starting June 2, use the code DONUT on the app to receive a complimentary side of the new doughnut holes with the purchase of two pizzas.

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Customers who shop at Walmart locations nationwide on Friday will receive a free glazed donut in honor of the holiday, which may make the shopping trip a little more pleasant.

Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, Salvation Army secretary for national community relations and development, said in a statement, “The doughnut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year.”

Attention donut lovers, #NationalDonutDay is this Friday and we're asking you to celebrate with us by giving donuts to someone in your life who deserves a sweet surprise. Learn more: https://t.co/q2nAAz0dAX pic.twitter.com/nCYgDDoN2g — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) May 29, 2018

This year, the originator of the holiday, the Salvation Army, teams up with Entenmann’s, and together they’re hosting “Do Good Donut Parties” with plans to serve more than 10,000 donuts to more than 8,500 veterans across the United States. Additionally, in Los Angeles, the Salvation Army will host a Donut Eating Championship, and in Cincinnati, Ohio, the group will have its annual free doughnut celebration.

Whether it’s free or not, this Friday is a great day to treat yourself to a delicious doughnut.