Shocking Photo Of Shia LaBeouf On Set Of ‘Honey Boy’ Circulates Online

Actor Shia LaBeouf is making headlines yet again, only this time it involves the actor’s return to film. As reported by Page Six, the 31-year old is making headlines after a recent photograph of LaBeouf was published with the actor donning a balding hairstyle and glasses. Labeouf was snapped by photographers rocking his new look while filming his upcoming movie Honey Boy. In the film, Labeouf plays a character based on his real-life father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

The 31-year-old was practically unrecognizable as he was photographed riding a motorcycle while wearing a construction vest. In other photos released, he’s seen smoking a cigarette in blue jeans, a brown vest over a jean jacket, and construction boots.

The upcoming film Honey Boy was written by LaBeouf and is said to be loosely based on the troubled actor’s life. The film follows a child actor trying to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father over the course of a decade. According to Variety, the meaning behind the title is a rather personal reference to LaBeouf’s childhood as “honey boy” was said to be his nickname growing up. Lucas Hedges is slated to play a character based on Shia while Maika Monroe, Martin Starr, and Natasha Lyonne are also set to have roles in the film.

Shia LaBeouf Goes Partially Bald to Play His Dad in Autobiographical Movie — See the Photo! https://t.co/9bjtZ9dVUe — People (@people) May 31, 2018

Just last month, LaBeouf gave a revealing interview in the April issue of Esquire, where he admitted his wrongdoing and owning up to his mistakes involving a recent drunken arrest that spiraled into a racist and expletive-laced tirade at police officers. As previously reported by People, LaBeouf addressed what he is describing as the “mortifying” 2017 arrest that took place in Georgia last year.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” he told Esquire, calling it a mixture of “white privilege and desperation and disaster.”

“I f***ed up,” he admitted.

“My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic. They’re a struggling motherf***er showing his a** in front of the world. I’ve got to look at my failures in the face for a while. I need to take ownership of my s*** and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I’m trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes.”

At the time of LaBeouf’s arrest, he was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, with the conduct charge later being dropped. In October of last year, LaBeouf pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction. After footage of the incident was released online showing the actor resisting arrest while going off on police officers in an expletive rant, LeBeouf apologized for his behavior on social media afterward, calling the incident “a new low,” and pledging that he was “actively taking steps toward securing” sobriety.