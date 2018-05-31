‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Shares Emotional Post After Her Dog Zoe Dies

Stassi Schroeder is mourning the loss of her beloved fur baby Zoe. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to announce the passing of her precious little dog last night. Zoe was a part of Schroeder’s life through the good and bad that was showcased on Vanderpump Rules.

Zoe joined Stassi Schroeder in 2012. She was smitten with the pup and instantly decided that she was star material. Over the years, Schroeder has attempted to make Zoe a social media sensation, but that never really took off as expected. Despite the lack of celebrity for her dog, Stassi made sure Zoe was well taken care of and hosted parties for her pup and her friends.

It is no secret that Stassi Schroeder pampers her fur babies. They have been featured all over her social media and even filmed with the Vanderpump Rules star. Schroeder welcomed a second pup in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, and together the two pups created shenanigans for her to document. Instagram is filled with various photos of Zoe and Luda doing different things.

Aside from the typical activities with dogs, Stassi Schroeder went above and beyond for Zoe and Luda. The two were thrown puppy parties, watched television, dined on fine cuisine, and much more. Schroeder and Luda are mourning the loss of their companion, something she expressed beautifully on social media.

The cause of death for Zoe was not revealed, but it appears that Stassi Schroeder knew the end was near. In the post dedicated to her precious pup on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star talked about Zoe being surrounded by her favorite food and lots of cuddles when she passed last night. She crossed the rainbow bridge, and now, Schroeder will wait to see her OG dog again. The tribute to her was fitting for the life the two shared together.

Fans have been sending condolences to Stassi Schroeder since the news about Zoe was revealed. She made it clear how she felt about her dogs being like her children. Watching Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules and following her social media allowed fans to get an inside look at her life with the dogs. Luda will also be lost without Zoe. Stassi is reportedly beginning to film Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules soon, and the passing of Zoe may be included. Her heart will be aching, but her tribute showed that she knows that her baby was going to be in a better place, and she left comforted in her final moments.