Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Take Part In Slow Roll Detroit

'Bachelor' stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham were having a blast in Detroit, Michigan during a special Slow Roll Detroit event.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have been inseparable ever since their reunion was revealed during the Bachelor finale this past spring. They recently moved into a new home together in Scottsdale, Arizona, and they have revealed that they will be getting married in January in Hawaii. From the looks of Burnham’s latest Instagram story, however, it looks like the couple’s current focus is on having fun and traveling around the country for some great events. What’s the scoop?

Lauren Burnham’s latest Instagram story reveals that she and Bachelor beau Arie Luyendyk Jr. are currently in Detroit, Michigan for an energizing event called the Slow Roll. The Slow Roll in Detroit is a social group bicycle ride that has grown to include multiple communities across the country. The organization’s goal is to bring folks of all backgrounds together and create connections within the community.

The Slow Roll in Detroit is a series of bike rides that take place weekly over the course of several months in all areas of the city. It seems that Wednesday’s event was a special one that included IndyCar drivers and a route that led to the Grand Prix racetrack.

According to the Detroit News, Arie and Lauren weren’t the only celebrities involved. Helio Castroneves, a Brazilian racecar driver and former Dancing with the Stars contestant, was there as well and he’s been involved in the past as well. Luyendyk detailed that he always heads to Detroit for the Detroit Grand Prix and has often been involved in promoting the Slow Roll. The Bachelor star waved the flag for the event last year and Arie decided he wanted to ride in it this time around.

Caught this cute shot of The Bachelor’s @ariejr and fiancé @laurenburnham91 leading today’s special @SlowRollDet from Cadillac Square to Belle Isle to ride on the Grand Prix racetrack. @detroitnews pic.twitter.com/06BfHegMnP — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) May 30, 2018

The Grand Prix Slow Roll event drew higher than expected crowds, the Detroit News details, as many participants get a kick out of riding on the actual Grand Prix track at the end of the route. It looks like Arie and Lauren were quite popular at the event, with many attendees asking to take selfies with them. They seemingly had a blast throwing themselves into the middle of the pack that was filled with bikers of all ages and abilities.

Arie and Lauren have faced their fair share of negativity since their jaw-dropping Bachelor finale. Despite the bumps they’ve had to navigate they certainly seem to be doing well as a couple and if they do get married in January as planned, they’ll manage to be several other “Bachelor Nation” couples to the altar. Where will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham head next? Fans love to see them doing community-focused events like this and can’t wait to see where they pop up next.