Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Shares Adorable Pic Of One-Week-Old Son, Riley

The reality star is all smiles--and so is her newborn son.

Ali Fedotowsky is giving fans an adorable update on her newborn baby boy. The former Bachelorette star who married Kevin Manno last year, posted an Instagram photo of her happy family—minus toddler daughter Molly. Ali shared a selfie that featured her two main men, Manno and their “little dude,” one-week-old Riley Doran Manno.

“We love this little dude!” Ali captioned the snap. “Riley is officially 1 week old! Happy 1st week of life little guy!!!” Fedotowsky also revealed that her daughter Molly, who will turn two in July, refused to be in the photo.

Ali previously shared several photos of her newborn baby boy taken during a professional photo shoot with her friend Ashley Burns, but this was the first smiley selfie featuring little Riley and his proud parents.

On her Aliluvs.com blog, Fedotowsky also detailed her first week as a mom of two. Ali revealed that she is “exhausted from lack of sleep,” but she dished that the two grandmas were in town for a few days after the baby was born to give her and Kevin a helping hand. Now that the family four is home alone, Ali admitted:

“Things are going to have to change now that we have two kids under two. Life will have to slow down and my work commitments will have to slow down. I’m just trying to figure it all out day by day.”

Of her new baby boy, Ali revealed it was love at first sight when he was born on May 24, and that her bond with him keeps growing.

“Every time I have to wake up in the middle of the night to feed him, despite how utterly exhausted I am, I’m honestly happy to wake up because I just love spending time with him and holding him,” the former Bachelorette star wrote. “Sometimes, I won’t even put him back in his bassinet after nursing because I just want a few more moments with him – even though its 2 a.m. and I am running on fumes. I know it’s just going to keep getting better and better and my love for him will grow bigger and bigger. If that’s even possible!!!”

Ali Fedotowsky announced her second pregnancy in November 2017. At the time, Ali told Us Weekly she actually found out she was pregnant with Riley during a photo shoot with pal Ashley Burns when she took a pregnancy test just before starting her makeup for the shoot. No wonder little Riley has been a photo pro since day one.