‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Tamra Judge Shunned Ryan Vieth’s Family, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Tamra Judge is reportedly keeping her distance from Sarah Rodriguez and her children.

Tamra Judge is reportedly estranged from her son Ryan Vieth’s ex-fiance’s family.

According to a Radar Online report on May 30, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has quit talking to Sarah Rodriguez and her three oldest children, including her oldest teenage daughter Brooke, who was recently involved in a freak accident that left her with a “very, very bad concussion.”

Earlier this week, Rodriguez posted a photo of Brooke with a caption that spoke of her injury. As fans well know, Rodriguez shares a three-year-old daughter, Ava, with Judge’s oldest son.

“Just wanted to give a shout out to this rockstar!! Was out of school for two months with a very very bad concussion. She is back at school and working her butt off to get caught up. So proud of her hard work and hustle,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption of her post.

An insider close to The Real Housewives of Orange County revealed that Brooke had been running at her school when she suddenly tripped into a building, which resulted in a severe concussion. Then, after being informed of Brooke’s injury, Judge reportedly chose to ignore the child and not reach out to her after the scary incident occurred.

Tamra Judge and Sarah Rodriguez have appeared to be close in past years but according to Radar Online‘s report, the Real Housewives of Orange County star ended their friendship after things soured between Rodriguez and her son, Ryan Vieth. As for her granddaughter, Ava, Judge appears to spend a lot of time with the child and frequently posts photos of her on her social media pages.

Tamra Judge has been filming the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past several months and recently, she and a number of the Season 12 housewives, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Vicki Gunvalson, announced they would be back for the new season. As for the remaining housewives of Season 12, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, they confirmed they would not be coming back to the show earlier this year.

While fans were expecting to see a trailer released for the upcoming season of the Bravo TV reality show this week, Andy Cohen took to his Twitter page days ago and confirmed that the first look at the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County wasn’t quite ready.

Season 13 is expected to air sometime this summer.