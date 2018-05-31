Tristan Thompson’s Side Chick Lani Blair Is Living Her Best Life Following Cheating Scandal

It’s been nearly two months since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal made headlines after video footage and photographs surfaced of Thompson cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian at a nightclub. When the scandal first broke, the woman in question, Lani Blair, quickly went into hiding as paparazzi and countless media outlets went crazy fishing for info on Blair and her alleged fling with Thompson. Well now, the 28-year-old Bronx native is letting everyone know that she is living her best life and moving on from the scandal that rocked media outlets just two months prior.

In April, Blair’s world was turned upside down when she became known as the woman who came between Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend/baby’s father Tristan Thompson. As reported by Inquisitr, video footage of Thompson and Blair kissing and getting a bit too close for comfort was leaked and sent Blair into hiding. Many news outlets alleged that Blair and Thompson also spent the night together at the New York hotel Thompson was staying at, days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, in Cleveland.

Blair went into hiding after news of her affair with Thompson broke, but has since resurfaced on social media. The Instagram model and former bartender has been posting selfies and photos of herself on her social media consistently as of late and is planning to celebrate her upcoming birthday in a big way.

According to Page Six, Blair is ready to cash in on her newfound “fame” and is kicking things off by celebrating her birthday at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas on June 9. The strip club confirmed Blair’s plans to celebrate at the gentlemen’s club in a press release Thursday.

“Blair will celebrate her birthday with close friends and fans at the award-winning gentlemen’s club, where she’ll be presented with an oversized cake and champagne.”

The club also said that customers who buy bottle service will get the opportunity to meet with Blair at the “over-the-top bash.”

Since the scandal broke, it was reported that Blair quit her job as a bartender at a Queens strip club to focus on a reality TV career and her modeling.

As for Khloe and Tristan, Khloe has since given birth and both her and Thompson have continued to make headlines daily regarding the status of their relationship. Thompson bravely faced the public weeks later to return to playing basketball with Khloe attending Thompson’s game for support.

Despite Khloe’s family pleading with her to break things off with Thompson, it’s been reported previously by Inquisitr that Khloe has instead decided to try and make things with Thompson, for the sake of their family.