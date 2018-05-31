Rockstar’s ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,’ ‘Midnight Club,’ And ‘Table Tennis’ Coming To Xbox One

Backwards compatible titles hitting Microsoft's console next week.

Rockstar Games announced Thursday a trio of its classic Xbox 360 titles will be made available on the Xbox One next week via the console’s backward compatibility support. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will lead the charge flanked by Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar’s Table Tennis.

The official day all three Rockstar games will be available on the Xbox One has not been announced yet. However, Microsoft typically releases these on Tuesday with the flexibility to release titles on other days like it did with Battlefield 1943 last Friday.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was originally released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2 before receiving a Windows PC and original Xbox release a year later. Rockstar Games then launched a high definition version of the title for the Xbox 360 in 2014 and PS3 in 2015. Both versions will be made available for the Xbox One, though only the Xbox 360 edition will carry over saved games and support a higher resolution plus Achievements.

San Andreas was a follow-up to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and solidified Rockstar’s open-world action-adventure and sandbox mayhem formula. The game follows Carl “CJ” Johnson as the main protagonist and his rise through the ranks of the Grove Street Families gang following his return home.

GTA San Andreas, Midnight Club LA and Table Tennis coming to @Xbox One Backward Compatibility next week: https://t.co/Np5mu7mTTE pic.twitter.com/t7DbA27jUY — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 31, 2018

Midnight Club: Los Angeles was the last game in the series for Rockstar when it was released to the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2008. It features the largest open-world map used in the franchise while also featuring over 40 cars and four motorcycles through multiple race modes through the city. The game also online play supports up to sixteen players at the same time.

Rockstar Table Tennis was a surprise announcement from Rockstar Games when it was released to the Xbox 360 in 2006. It served its role well as the first title to be developed using a new proprietary game engine that would be used for Grand Theft Auto IV, Red Dead Redemption, and Grand Theft Auto V. The game features straight-forward controls but is one of those easy to learn, difficult to master type games.

Online play was a significant component in Rockstar Table Tennis as players are able to compete with one another in small tournaments. It is a fascinating title as the game’s networking, graphics, and physics all served as a testbed for future titles.

Xbox One owners can purchase each of the games from the Xbox Store for $15 or find disk versions from your local used games dealer. Other Rockstar Games that already backward compatible include Red Dead Redemption and Bully: Scholarship Edition.