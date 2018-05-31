Bella Hadid Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, Says She’s ‘Scared’ Of Fillers

The 21-year-old model fires back at the suggestion that she had surgery or uses fillers.

Bella Hadid is firing back about rumors that she has had plastic surgery. The 21-year-old model told InStyle she hasn’t had any work done, and she even invited skeptics to take a closer look.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling, I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

While she hasn’t gone under the knife, Bella has changed her look in other ways using hair color and makeup. Hadid revealed that her hair has been literally a rainbow of colors—even rainbow colored at one point—and that she was clueless about how to do her makeup until she started working with Dior makeup artist Peter Philips.

“I had no idea how to blend or how to do my brows,” Bella said. “I look back like, ‘Wow girl, you’ve really learned.'”

While she is currently one of the top models in the world, in the interview Bella talked about her insecurities and what’s it like to be constantly being compared to her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid. Bella revealed that growing up she always thought that she had a “such a weird face,” and she recalled getting bullied due to her exotic features.

Bella Hadid has had to deal with plenty of rumors about her looks as she lives her life in the spotlight. The brunette beauty revealed to InStyle that she has learned to fend off her haters and that she is able to handle nasty comments on social media by shutting her phone off and tuning out the negativity. The daughter of Yolanda Hadid admitted it took her a long time “to learn not to listen.”

Last month, Bella Hadid expertly shut down a hater who accused her of getting plastic surgery. According to Allure, an Instagram commenter described Bella as “fake” in a side-by-side photo with Kendall Jenner. The user went on to troll Bella, accusing her and Jenner of getting nose jobs, lip injections, and “built-in cheeks” and suggested that “money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality.”

Bella responded by telling the user she wished she actually knew her personality.

“Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with,” Hadid added.