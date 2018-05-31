Roseanne Barr ‘Sick’ Over Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman Losing Series Jobs

The actress laments over her cast member's unemployment.

After posting a racist tweet earlier this week, Roseanne Barr, star of the hit ABC sitcom Roseanne, prompted the network to pull the plug on the revival, citing her actions as precedent, but leaving the rest of the show’s cast and crew to pick up the ashes as they were all let go along with her.

Barr already issued an apology to the “wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” but now she is directly expressing her sorrow and apologies over two co-stars losing their jobs in particular: John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

Tweeting her thoughts on the issue Wednesday night, she stated that “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me — Laurie and John,” Adding “I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network.”

Barr instigated the whole situation involving the cancellation of her show earlier this week when she stated that she found a likening between former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett and an “ape.” The tweet has since been deleted but sparked major controversy when it was posted.

Since removing the tweet Barr claimed that she had no idea that Jarrett is black, and also that she was under the influence of the sleeping aid pill Ambien while tweeting.

Metcalf is one of the only stars of the show who has not made a public statement since its cancellation.

Goodman, who played Barr’s on-screen husband, Dan Conner, addressed the recent updates to his co-star and his show Wednesday in a video taken at an auto repair shop in New Orleans posted by Entertainment Tonight.

I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

In the video, the actor stated that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” Goodman then assured fans that “everything’s fine” with him personally, while then adding that he does not use Twitter nor is he familiar with the platform, and he has no comments on the controversy itself or Roseanne’s statements, saying, “I don’t know anything about it, I don’t read it.”

The star of The Big Lebowski also paid no mind to rumors that Barr would no longer be eligible to receive an Emmy, adding his thoughts on the matter by saying, “I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway, I’ve been up there [10] times already, and if I didn’t get one, I’m not gonna get one.”

On Wednesday, a source told People that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” following the events of the past week. Adding that “She’s not intentionally hurtful, They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”