Demi Lovato Shows Off Fit Figure And Sizzles In Matching Crop Top And Athletic Leggings

Slay, girl, slay!

In her latest Instagram photo, Lovato is showing off her beautiful curves to promote her latest line with Kate Hudson’s company, Fabletics. According to the Fabletics website, Lovato’s collection features both flattering sports bras and high waisted leggings that will make women feel “ready to take on anything.” The line has a variety of items ranging in price from $12.47 to $27.47, which is very affordable compared to other athletic brands.

A few minutes ago, the songstress shared a photo of herself rocking a piece from her latest Fabletics collection. In the image, Lovato can be seen walking down a hallway with two security guards at each of her sides. The singer’s hair is up in a high ponytail as she appears front and center of the snapshot. The 25-year-old is wearing subtle makeup and her arm tattoos are also visible in the picture.

A very confident Lovato struts her stuff in an outfit from her Fabletics collection — a green sports bra along with high-waisted, matching green leggings. Demi completes her workout-chic look with a pair of white sneakers. Not surprisingly, her army of 68 million followers have already begun to gush over the photo, giving it over 133,000 likes as well as 1,300 plus comments in under twenty minutes.

???? #demi4fabletics A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 31, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

A few fans were quick to comment on the photo and let the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer to let her know that they would be purchasing a piece from her collection very soon. But the overwhelming majority of Demi’s fans commented on the body-positive photo to let Demi know how amazing she looks in the pic.

“Those curves yes boo.”

“Look how friggin Good she looooks!!!!” another fan gushed.

“You’ve convinced me I need this in my life,” one more fan said, suggesting a shopping spree is in their future.

As her fans know, Demi has struggled with eating disorders in her past but is currently using her public image to promote body positivity and females with curves. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Lovato wowed fans with a stunning photo of her curvy backside. In the picture, the singer shows off her hourglass figure in a rainbow-striped one-piece swimsuit. The singer also promoted another business collab — her sunglass line with Diff Eyewear.

“You look amazing and you are beautiful.”

@diffeyewear ???????? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 23, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

Like her most recent image, fans just couldn’t help but comment to let Demi know how amazing her body looks in the photo. So far, the sultry picture has already amassed over 2 million likes and 12,000 plus comments.

Lovato is currently on her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour in Europe.