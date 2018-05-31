Anne Hathaway Loves Her Body And ‘Oceans 8’ Castmates, Denies Rumored Drama

Anne Hathaway is not about to let “fat shamers” make her feel bad about her body. During an interview with the Today show on Thursday, she opened up about why she decided to publicly address her weight gain ahead of a new movie role. As Entertainment Tonight reports that the Ocean’s 8 actress made an Instagram post last month where she told her fans that she was going to “look different” (i.e. heavier) within the next couple of months because of a film she’s going to be working on.

“It sounds kinda sad to say, I just wanted to be able to enjoy my summer and let everybody know that I’m living in my body and I’m happy with my body,” Hathaway said in an interview with Today show anchor, Hoda Kotb. “And if my body is different than what you’re used to, or what you think it should be, that’s yours. And my experience is mine and I’m loving it.”

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress went on to say that she gets fat-shamed “all the time.” She added that sometimes the shaming is explicit, where people openly criticize her body. Then there’s the implicit body shaming, where, for example, someone would congratulate her for getting a part but then tell her that she needs to lose twenty pounds. She points out that people often mean well when they give this type of advice without realizing that the language that they’re using might actually be toxic.

However, Hathaway admitted that she thinks that people are becoming more considerate about how they speak to each other about body image issues.

“A lot of us are taking up this opportunity to become more conscious and more loving in the way that we communicate with each other. More compassionate, I guess,” she continued.

“If my body is different than what you’re used to or what you think it should be, that’s yours. And my experience is mine, and I’m loving it.” Anne Hathaway tells @hodakotb about gaining weight for a role pic.twitter.com/64clYZrCxE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 31, 2018

Unfortunately, body-shaming is something that women in the public eye often have to deal with. They also have to often dodge accusations that women don’t get along in work environments. Despite the star-power on the cast, Hathaway included, there have been allegations that there were “catfights” on the Ocean’s 8 set.

Anne was quick to deny the speculation, declaring that she and her fellow cast members actually “love” each other and worked well together.

“It’s been really amazing to watch the way certain members of the media have wanted us to fight each other and the way they wanted there to be competition and catfights, but we were all collaborating—all the time. Now, we’re friends,” she said.

Ocean’s 8 stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna as a crack team of criminals who set out to steal a high-priced necklace at the Met Gala. It’s the newest installment in the Ocean’s franchise which originally starred Brad Pitt and George Clooney as the masterminds of a similarly ambitious caper. This time the women take the helm, though, subverting the original’s male-dominated cast. As Cinema Blend reports, Bullock and Blanchett admitted at a recent press conference that they’d had doubts the movie would ever be made. But the film will be released on June 7.