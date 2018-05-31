Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In White While Presenting Award To Ex Darren Aronofsky At BAM Gala

The actress and director dated for a year before calling it quits

Who says exes can’t be friends?

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, 27, attended the Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala Wednesday where she was reunited with her ex-beau Darren Aronofsky reports E! News. Lawrence opted out of a red carpet entrance and instead chose to enter the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal through a private entrance. She stunned in a white, spaghetti-strap dress that complimented her tall figure.

The Oscar-winning actress hadn’t attended a public event in two months prior to attending the BAM Gala and the fact that her ex was being honored with an award was overshadowed by the fact that she was the one who presented him with it. The Red Sparrow actress began her speech with a light joke and then proceeded to say, “I am thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky.”

The former couple met while filming the controversial, poorly-reviewed thriller, Mother! in which Lawrence starred in and Aronofsky directed. According to People the two began their romance in September 2016. They dated for about a year before calling it quits in the fall of 2017. Rumor is that the downfall and negative reviews surrounding Mother! ultimately played a role in their split. Despite their break-up, Lawrence claims the two have remained close friends and has gone on record saying, “I still love him very much”.

The old saying “age is just a number” rings true for the Lawrence-Aronofsky romance. The 22-year age gap didn’t bother them and Lawrence admitted that she was instantly attracted to the director when they first met, which was when he approached her to star in Mother!. “He flew in, pitched me, left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, ‘He’s hot’,” she said. “He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me,” she added. Ultimately the The Hunger Games actress says she was “in love with him for like, two years”.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky reunite at the BAM Gala Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The Passengers actress does not find it difficult to maintain close friendships with her exes. “I’m friends with all my exes, actually. I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt,” she said. Lawrence is known for her bluntness and not holding back when she has something to say, regardless if it’s inappropriate or not.

The X-Men actress was previously in an on-and-off relationship with her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult, from 2010-2014. She has praised Hoult as being “a great boyfriend”. She was also linked to Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin for a brief period of time.