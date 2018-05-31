Meghan Markle Has Reportedly ‘Snubbed’ Her Mother Since The Royal Wedding, Per ‘RadarOnline’

According to previous reports, Meghan Markle's mother was "silenced" by the British royal family.

Just a few days after rumors started circulating that Doria Ragland was “silenced” by the British royal family, a new report from Radar Online suggests that Meghan Markle’s mother was spotted “looking glum” around Los Angeles, and hasn’t been in touch with her now-royal daughter since she married Prince Harry.

The outlet, which recently featured paparazzi photos of Ragland walking her two dogs in Los Angeles just two weeks after she was spotted in London for the wedding, now says that Meghan Markle hasn’t spoken to her mother since her mother returned to the United States.

The outlet continues on in this vein and says that Ragland is feeling “shut out” by her own daughter, especially since she’s sent several texts, phone calls, and emails to her — all of which have gone unanswered.

Ragland, allegedly, feared that she’d “never hear from Meghan again” after she got married to the Prince of Windsor, and now, it seems her worst fears are coming true.

An insider close to Meghan Markle said that this is “classic Meghan,” adding that the former Suits actress has a habit of ditching people once she finishes using them to get what she wants.

In a previous report by the Inquisitr, we revealed that Meghan Markle’s mother was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement by “The Firm,” and isn’t allowed to release any information about her daughter without the permission of the British royal family.

This isn’t the first time that allegations about Duchess Meghan’s true intentions have been called into question.

According to USA Today, Andrew Morton, who was Princess Diana’s biographer and a trusted royal confidant, wrote a book about her called Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, in which he revealed that she was a “social climber” who “admired” Princess Diana and tried to fashion her life after Prince Harry’s beloved, deceased mother.

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

Morton said that Duchess Meghan wasn’t afraid to end relationships in the “coldest way” if she felt they were “holding back her career.” Those relationships included those with former friends, former public relations advocates, and even her former husband, Trevor Engelson, who claimed he received his wedding ring and engagement ring back from Meghan Markle by “certified mail.”

Over 3,000 young people from across the country are receiving their Duke of Edinburgh @DofE Gold Awards at a special day of presentations in the #BuckinghamPalace Garden pic.twitter.com/r7XkFT8UID — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 24, 2018

This is also to say nothing of the countless reports from Thomas Markle, Duchess Meghan’s dad, and Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, all of whom claim that they’ve been “snubbed” by the new royal, with Samantha, in particular, going out of her way to smear her half-sister.