Attorney Michael Avenatti Teases Explosive ‘Trump Tapes,’ Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Pushes For Immediate Release

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti claims that there are 'Trump Tapes' seized during the Michael Cohen raids that should be released far and wide as quickly as possible.

There has been a great deal of speculation lately regarding what President Donald Trump knew about the deal attorney Michael Cohen engineered with adult film star Stormy Daniels, and when he knew it. Now, Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti alleges that there is at least one audio recording involving Trump that could be explosive, and he wants it released immediately.

Trump’s assertions about the Stormy Daniels matter have shifted over time, and the recent raids on Cohen’s office and home have many wondering if explosive information may emerge as a result of the items seized in the raid. Michael Avenatti claims that he has personal knowledge of at least one audio tape that includes a conversation with the president, and he says that he wants the “Trump Tapes” to be released right now.

Avenatti appeared on The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC and said that he knows of at least one call between Cohen and Trump that was recorded. In addition, Avenatti says he knows of a call between Cohen and Stormy’s attorney at the time, Keith Davidson, where Davidson revealed privileged information to Cohen. So far, Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan has been resistant to confirm that there are any audio recordings at all.

Daniels’ attorney has posted several tweets related to the “Trump Tapes,” noting that they were just disclosed in court and insisting that they should be released immediately, not tomorrow, next week, or next month. Avenatti also referred to them on Twitter as “Nixon 2.0” and initially held back in his teasers about just what kind of tapes these were.

Since that initial post, it’s become clear that Avenatti is talking about audio recordings that Cohen created, and Daniels’ attorney has added that he knows for a fact there’s at least one, potentially multiple, recordings involving Trump. He taunts that if he’s wrong, Cohen and his lawyer should prove it, but he says they can’t and won’t. Avenatti has also alleged that Cohen himself has leaked some of the audio recordings in question, a claim that Ryan denies.

The buzz has been that the president is quite worried about the harm that could come from Cohen being prosecuted or flipping to share damaging information about his client. People will be quite curious to see what these “Trump Tapes” detail if they indeed exist, and there is no doubt that Michael Avenatti will continue to be a bulldog when it comes to representing Stormy Daniels and trying to expose the truth.