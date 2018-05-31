Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston’s Former Spouse, Thinks Kanye West Is Due For A Slap

A few days ago it was previously reported by Inquisitr, that rapper and producer Kanye West dropped more than $85,000 on Pusha T’s album cover for his latest record, Daytona. The controversial photo is that of deceased singer, Whitney Houston’s dirty and trashed bathroom, that was secretly taken by a family member of Houston’s during what’s said to be a troubling time.

As many have speculated for years, Houston, while alive, made countless headlines for her erratic and at times odd behavior and many conspired that it was due to drug use and her rocky relationship with her ex-husband and former drug user, Bobby Brown.

After the album cover was released, social media was ablaze with comments from fans of both Houston and West who argued over whether the photo being used was appropriate.

Among those sounding off on whether the photo should have been used was family members of the late Houston. While Houston’s cousin called West ‘disgusting’ for using the bathroom drug photo, Houston’s nephew is #TeamKanye saying he understands the correlation and why West used the photo.

Well now, Houston’s ex-husband, Bobby Brown is sounding off for the first time since the controversial photo was released and he’s got a few words for Kanye West.

album 1 PUSHA T DAYTONA dropping 2mrw pic.twitter.com/M1UPvax5fa — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

During an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, May 30, Brown addressed West’s use of the photo and told Stone that he felt it was “in really bad taste.” Brown was married to Houston from 1992 until their divorce in 2007. During the course of their relationship, the pair was subjected to countless rumors of alleged drug use, domestic squabbles, and infidelity which the couple denied repeatedly. The former New Edition singer was busy finishing up work on his two-part biopic, The Bobby Brown Story when he got word that West paid $85,000 to use the photo for Pusha T’s album. After hearing the news Brown says he wondered, “Why would he post that on his album cover?”

Brown finally broke his silence since the photo’s release and sufficed to say he was none too pleased with Mr. West. Brown told Stone that he thinks West needs “a good slap” to the face and that what he did was “disgusting.”