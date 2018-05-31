‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin ‘Would Attend’ Ex-Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Wedding If Invited

The shocker that sent waves of surprise throughout Bachelor Nation.

Current Bachelorette Becca Kufrin shocked Bachelor Nation after she remarked during a recent appearance on ABC’s The View that she would attend former fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s wedding if she was invited.

Kufrin stated that she was “open to attending” even after the couple’s cringe-worthy on-air break-up during the last season of The Bachelor. She does have one condition — there has to be an open bar.

The reality star quipped to View co-hosts Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin of the wedding, “If there’s an open bar and I’m invited, I’ll go!”

Kufrin was devastated after Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her during The Bachelor season’s finale. He changed his mind and broke up with her just weeks after their engagement, later proposing to Lauren Burnham on air during The Bachelor finale “After the Final Rose.”

Although the reality star has clearly moved on (she has confirmed that she is engaged to one of the contestants of this season of The Bachelorette), she remarked during her View stint that she better understands Arie’s struggle with making a final decision of whom he should share his life with.

“I can definitely empathize with him so much more, and it’s tough because if you’re doing the journey right, you’re open to everyone that you meet,” she remarked. “And you start to develop feelings for a couple guys. And so at the end, I see where he struggled.”

Kufrin also agreed that it was clearly possible, although she didn’t see it at the time, for Arie to fall in love with multiple people at once. “It happens,” she said.

Bachelor fan Meghan McCain wouldn’t let Luyendyk Jr. off the hook during Kufrin’s time at the roundtable. She remarked that she would apologize for “all of Arizona because he’s from there.”

ABC executive Rob Mills noted that Becca has truly grabbed the hearts of Bachelor Nation. He stated to Variety, “Becca is someone who people are really excited to see find love again, after what happened with Arie, and just her as the bachelorette seems so strong and self-assured and funny and smart and really into all of the guys, which allowed for a great season, and then that led to one of our strongest crops of guys, if not the best.”

“Something happens early on where one of the guys says, ‘I thought I was telling you what you wanted to hear,’ and then she goes into post-traumatic stress from Arie because that’s what Arie did. So it was a real roller coaster for her to get there, really literally right up until the final minute. Becca and her fiance are super strong, and I think they’re going to be one of our forever couples,” he concluded.

Season 14 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.