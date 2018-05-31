Bella Thorne Shows Off Derriere In Black And White Striped Swimsuit Just Before ‘Famous In Love’ Finale

Once again, Bella Thorne is showing off her rocking bod to fans.

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that the 20-year-old showed off her fit body in red sweatpants paired with a barely-there red bikini top as she walked on the beach. The photo, which was taken at a side angle, showcases the actresses’ beautifully toned body. And yesterday, Thorne traded in her bikini for one piece that is equally as sexy as the teeny red bikini.

In the photo, Thorne looks over her shoulder and she walks down a set of brick stairs lined with a metal railing. Her long, red locks flow in the wind and the actress is rocking a fresh face of makeup in the snapshot. Her black and white striped one-piece swimsuit certainly shows off her assets with the back of the suit tucked up, exposing her toned booty and legs.

It comes as no shock that the actress has already gained a ton of attention in her most recent picture with over 759,000 likes and 2,900 comments within just 17 hours of being posted. Many fans commented on how much they love the actress and her frequent social media posts while other fans used the flame emoji and gushed over how good Bella looks in a swimsuit.

Famous in love is on tonight???????????? last episode A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 30, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

“Finally looking like the more clean cut absolutely stunning version of yourself.”

“So amazingly beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Wow ur gorgeous,” one more follower chimed in.

In the caption of the image, Bella is plugging her hit Freeform show, Famous in Love. As Bustle reports, last night was the final episode of Season 2 of the show and there has been no announcement as to whether or not there will be a Season 3. According to the publication, ratings are down 22 percent from Season 1, with an average of 258,000 viewers. But if Bella’s fans have anything to do with it, they would absolutely love to see the show come back for another season.

Many fans took to Bella’s latest Instagram post to express their sadness over the current season ending, with most of them begging Bella to help bring the show back.

“So sad it’s going to be the last episode.. 🙁 BUT THE SEASON WAS AMAZINGGGG SO PROUD OF YOU BELLA.”

“Will there be a third season? I will miss Bella… so gorgeous,” another fan asked.

Came thru drippin A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 22, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

Episodes of Famous in Love air on Freeform but can also be viewed on in their entirety on both Freeform.com and the streaming service, Hulu.

Fans of the show will just have to wish, hope, and pray that the show will be renewed. But for now, we will just have to sit back and wait.