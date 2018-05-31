‘One Piece’ Chapter 906 Spoilers: Doflamingo Appears In Impel Down, Shirahoshi Targeted By Celestial Dragons

Is Princess Shirahoshi in big trouble?

One Piece Chapter 906 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be more focused on the upcoming Reverie as more familiar faces and royalties appear at Holy Land Mariejois.

In the spoilers posted at One Piece Forum, One Piece Chapter 906 will start with the royalties from the Ryugu Kingdom and the Goa Kingdom being advised to use the travellators that move along the ground. Stelly doesn’t feel comfortable being with a Fishman since he looks down on them as a fish who is afraid of modern technology.

Instead of taking the travellators, Prince Fukaboshi decided to walk on his way to their destination. Fukaboshi felt something wrong with the travellators, and One Piece Chapter 906 revealed that it is run by slaves underground. From the Celestial Dragons’ estates, Charloss sees Princess Shirahoshi for the first time using his binoculars.

For those who don’t know him, Charloss is the Celestial Dragon that Monkey D. Luffy punched in the auction house after he shot Hachi and tried to make Camie his slave. Charloss was amazed seeing the mermaid princess and wanted to get hold of her. However, he is not the only one who admires Shirahoshi.

When the Ryugu Kingdom and the Goa Kingdom enter the venue, several kings and queens are already there. Most men are attracted to Shirahoshi and can’t help themselves but show their affection. However, everyone who tried to propose to the mermaid princess was immediately turned down. Shirahoshi’s action pissed off prominent personalities in the Reverie, and his brothers started to panic.

The Reverie between the various kings of the world was about to start in Chapter 905 of the #OnePiece manga, but it seems Sabo and the rest of the Revolutionary army are ready to crash the partyhttps://t.co/Nrf9kXA1i9 — Player.One (@PlayerDotOne) May 30, 2018

One Piece Chapter 906 also featured the first meeting of Shirahoshi, Vivi, and Rebecca – the three princesses whose kingdoms were saved by Luffy. Shirahoshi overheard the conversation of Vivi and Rebecca and asked if they knew the Strawhat Pirates captain. One of his brothers scolded the mermaid princess, saying that she can’t casually talk about Luffy in front of strangers since he is a pirate. However, Shirahoshi still continued talking to Vivi and Rebecca and learned that like her, the two princesses are also indebted to Luffy.

Sai, who decided to sever connection with his country, greeted Rebecca and was surprised to see Leo with them. Wapol and his queen appeared and started having a disagreement with Vivi. Dalton and Doctor Kureha interfered to prevent any commotion from happening. Like Shirahoshi, Dalton also heard Vivi and Rebecca’s conversation about Luffy and asked them in a quiet voice if they like the future Pirate King.

Another interesting scene in One Piece Chapter 906 is the appearance of Donquixote Doflamingo at Impel Down. The former Warlord was in a solitary confinement, talking with Magellan. Doflamingo asked Magellan if he’s protecting him since he is expecting that the World Government will send assassins to kill him in order to prevent Mariejois’ secret from leaking out. Even if he spreads any information, Doflamingo believes the Celestial Dragons can easily ease the situation with the help of their political power.

At the end of One Piece Chapter 906, a straw hat is completed in Mariejois. It looks like a replica of the hat Luffy is wearing. It remains unknown why the straw hat is created, but there is a possibility that it has something to do with the naming of Luffy as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea.