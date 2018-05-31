‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Former ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star James Read Heading To Port Charles [Spoilers]

James Read is headed to 'General Hospital' and will reportedly play Finn and Chase's father.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that viewers will soon get to see Hamilton Finn and Harrison Chase’s biological father, as casting news related to the character has just emerged. The actor stepping into the role will be a familiar face to soap fans and people can’t wait to see this complicated family dynamic hit the screen.

Soap Opera Digest details that James Read will be playing Gregory Chase and he will begin to air on June 6. While it isn’t known at this point how long Read will be sticking around, it sounds as if the writers likely have a juicy, meaty, and lengthy story in mind since they decided to cast an actor like Read for the role.

As Michael Fairman TV notes, James Read is familiar to many soap fans from his time on Days of Our Lives where he played Clyde Weston. The character first popped up in June 2014 and he caused a lot of trouble in Salem during his presence in town. Read has also appeared on shows like Persons Unknown, Wildfire, Charmed, American Dreams, and North and South.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Read does a great job at playing a bad guy and General Hospital’s Finn has certainly insinuated that his biological father is not necessarily a great guy. Viewers don’t know much about Gregory Chase yet, but his past is at the center of the tense brotherly relationship between Finn and Chase.

James Read To GH As Finn and Chase's Dad – https://t.co/OlGflWbTyA pic.twitter.com/FUalZLZwdV — MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) May 31, 2018

General Hospital fans have been fairly vocal lately in their frustration over new characters that seem to take over the show, like Nelle and Peter. Many are anxious to see the character of Jeff Webber brought back, especially with Elizabeth’s upcoming wedding to Franco, and many are still annoyed by the soap writing out beloved characters like Laura and Hayden.

However, it looks like General Hospital fans are excited by Read’s casting and the powerful scenes he’ll surely bring with Finn and Chase. There is definitely still some mystery surrounding this family and there is plenty that the writers can do with these three men in addition to rooting out their familial conflicts.

Will Gregory Chase be able to repair his relationship with Hamilton Finn and can Finn built a relationship with his brother? Will James Read be coming to General Hospital to play another soap bad guy or will he turn out to be a good guy who has been misunderstood by his oldest son? Stay tuned for spoilers on this new character as they emerge and check out the episode set to air on Wednesday, June 6 to see the actor’s debut in Port Charles.