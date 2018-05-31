‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Disses Monique Samuels Again, Says She’s Fake

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' beauties clashed over allegations of drunk driving.

Ashley Darby, star of the Real Housewives of Potomac, is still feuding with castmate Monique Samuels, whom she accused of drunk driving shortly before Monique crashed her Bentley into a tree.

Months later, Darby still stands by her claims and says Monique is a poser who pretends she’s a “boss” in control of everything when in reality she’s a mess.

“She presents something that’s not really true,” Ashley told OK! (see video). Darby, who at one point was fairly close with Monique, said the relationship soured because Samuels is a snobby poser.

Last week, Samuels almost got into a fistfight with co-star Robyn Dixon, who repeated Ashley’s allegations that Monique had drunk four martinis with lunch before her car accident.

Monique: I’m Not An Alcoholic And Didn’t Drive Drunk

Monique has repeatedly denied she was drunk when she crashed her car (no one was hurt), and also denied accusations that she’s an alcoholic.

The mom of two said she had been sleep-deprived for weeks preceding the accident, and she simply fell asleep at the wheel. But the accident fueled innuendo from her RHOP castmates that Monique has a drinking problem and is a drunk driver.

“I’ve never abused any substances in my life,” Monique said. “I don’t handle my problems that way. Ashley needs to stop placing her own issues onto other people.”

Ashley also threw shade at new castmate Candiace Dillard, whom Darby had recommended for a spot on the show.

“She talks about herself in the third person,” Darby said. “I can’t deal with someone who constantly feels she has to be the center of attention. Just be you…you don’t have to constantly fight for the spotlight. Candiace definitely changed once the cameras turned on.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Darby’s own storyline for Season 2 centers around her crumbling marriage to her wealthy, older husband Michael Darby.

Michael, 57, had given Ashley an ultimatum, which was that he would leave her if she didn’t set boundaries with her mom, whom Ashley believes is in an emotionally abusive relationship with an unemployed grifter.

Michael has been helping Ashley’s mom financially for years, including paying her rent. But Michael said he won’t support Ashley’s mom financially anymore if she continues to stay in the dead-end relationship with a grown man who’s using her (and by extension, him) as a meal ticket.

“My mom and I are still establishing boundaries and figuring out how to find our pure relationship without financial ties,” Ashley told Bravo. “We’re getting there. We’re not 100 percent there, but we’re almost there.”

Many RHOP fans have accused Ashley of being a gold digger who’s using Michael to support herself and her mom. Ashley insists she loves her husband.