Khloe Kardashian Appears To Shade Kanye West In Latest Tweet About Geminis

This isn't the first time that Khloe Kardashian has made her disdain of Kanye West publicly known.

Khloe Kardashian knows how to get the Internet streets talking about anything she writes about, and her latest alleged diss against Kanye West is no different.

According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter over the Memorial Day weekend to ask her followers why Geminis were “f—ing crazy.”

Oh shit! Is it Gemini season? Who else thinks Geminis are fucking crazy? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Many of her followers took the comment to be a slight against Kanye West — Kim Kardashian’s husband — who, himself, is a Gemini, and has been in need of a good talking-to as of late.

While many fans took it as a joke, many more — who, themselves, are Geminis — took it as a serious “diss” against their astrological sign. Khloe, ever the professional, tried to smooth things over by wishing some Geminis who responded a “very happy birthday” if they requested it.

Another reason that many people thought that Khloe was taking shots at Kanye is that, not long ago, she was spotted on the street wearing a “Kanye is a Gemini” shirt.

We just dropped the most perfect and sculpting @goodamerican ribbed bodysuits you will be living in all summer ???? This photo was taken back in September and I can’t wait for you all to finally try them!! Available now on https://t.co/i6YX560oRn #goodsquad #goodbody pic.twitter.com/scUQlvhLUU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 5, 2018

She also wore the same shirt in 2014, so kudos to her for continuing to use all her old clothes in her wardrobe.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only member of the Kardashian family to take shots at Kanye West.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kris Jenner — the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner clan — recently joked that Kanye West “hijacked” the family’s Celebrity Family Feud appearance.

Originally, the “feud” was supposed to be between the Kardashian and the Hilton families — as fans of the Kardashians know, Kim Kardashian got her “start” in the entertainment industry as a personal assistant for socialite-turned-DJ Paris Hilton.

However, when the “Jesus Walks” rapper found out about the family’s appearance, he begged to get in on the action, and the “feud” became between Kris Jenner and some of her daughters — including Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — against Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and some of Kanye West’s cousins.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey told the outlet that he loved having Kanye West on the show because not only does he love the game, his three cousins were “hood,” and not “Hollywood.” He also said that people should tune into the episode because Kanye was “smiling” a lot, and his cousins told Steve that it was the first time that Kanye had smiled like that in a long time.

It should be interesting to see, too, how well Khloe Kardashian plays Celebrity Family Feud when she appears on the show with her family.