Meghan Markle Makes ‘Vogue’s’ ’25 Most Influential Women Working In Britain’ List

Her influence is becoming greater and greater in husband Harry's homeland.

Meghan Markle was nominated as one of the 25 most influential women working in Britain, scoring a place alongside some of the most inspirational women in the country in areas such as music, business, and fashion. The Duchess of Sussex made the list for her influence, according to British Vogue, as a “bi-racial campaigning feminist from America, helping to forge a new 21st-century identity for the monarchy.”

The magazine cited Markle as a “teenager posing outside the palace gates” to “a grown-up actress marrying one of the princes within them.” Vogue remarked that the duchess has captured the public’s imagination as one of the most recognizable women in the world.

Also honored on the list was designer Stella McCartney who coincidentally made Markle’s stunning wrap dress for her evening wedding reception, Dr. Who actress Letitia Wright, music executive Grace Ladoja, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, and singer Dua Lipa.

Several publications have called the Duchess’s influence “The Meghan Markle Effect.” Pop Sugar noted that anything the Duchess wears increases sales and exposure for that brand. “From her engagement outfit to the bag she carried during her first royal outing, the pieces sold out almost instantly, and Lyst even slotted her in fourth place as one of the most influential style stars of 2017,” noted Pop Sugar.

Josh Duboff, a senior writer for Vanity Fair covering entertainment and culture, told CNBC, “Brands have noted kind of immediate effects in terms of the influence she has, in terms of her bags, her clothes, her fashion, sunglasses she wears.”

Markle’s influence also extends to her passion for philanthropy, something she shares with her new husband Prince Harry. While the couple shared a wedding registry for their families and close friends, they compiled a list of seven independent charities, asking that “anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.”

Introducing the #Vogue25, an extraordinary cast of leaders defining – and redefining – the way we live now https://t.co/fqmzjVyHTN pic.twitter.com/n6WfCX0ZNz — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 31, 2018

A statement from Kensington Palace explained that the pair has been “incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit.”

Vanity Fair reported that the charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are Crisis, a homeless charity in the U.K.; Chiva, which works with young people living with H.I.V.; the Myna Mahila Foundation in India working to empower women and young girls in Mumbai’s slums; Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a small charity to help children with parents in the Armed Forces; StreetGames, a national sports charity helping young people in the U.K.’s most disadvantaged areas; Surfers against Sewage, a marine conservation and campaigning charity; and Wilderness Foundation U.K., a social-welfare organization transforming lives using nature.