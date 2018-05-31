Khloe Kardashian’s Family Reportedly Urging Her To Return To L.A.

Khloe Kardashian has not been home to L.A. since before her daughter, True Thompson, was born. However, the reality star’s family is said to be missing her terribly and are hoping that she will soon return to California, where they all live.

According to a May 30 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian’s famous family, which includes siblings Rob, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as mother Kris, are urging her to come back home.

Sources tell the outlet that the Kardashian/Jenner family are trying to be supportive of Khloe’s situation and are “letting her have her space,” but they are trying not to be overbearing. In addition, the family hasn’t gotten to spend much time with baby True since her birth back in April.

“Everyone is understanding of her situation and they are all trying to be there for her, but obviously want her home. They are letting her have her space in Cleveland and keep her routine, but wish they could have more moments together as a family unit and have True around more. Everyone hopes she will come back to Los Angeles once True is a little older.”

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian has been going through a very stressful time over the past two months. Not only did she welcome her first child, she is also dealing with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just hours before Kardashian went into labor.

After the shocking cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and try to get her relationship back on track. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s family was allegedly not happy about her decision.

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe has allegedly been missing her family very much. She’s been spending much of her time alone at home in Cleveland over the past couple of months due to Tristan’s NBA schedule. However, she’s still seemingly not ready to head back to California yet.

“She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan — without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people. She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True.”

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out publicly on the cheating scandal, and fans are expecting Khloe to return to L.A. sometime this summer.