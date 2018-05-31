Kourtney Kardashian Trades In Her Bikini For Sweats In West Hollywood

The reality-TV star was spotted casually running errands with daughter Penelope

It appears that the Memorial Day weekend bliss has come down as Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kourtney Kardashian, was spotted running errands in West Hollywood with her daughter Penelope, 5, in tow on Wednesday as reported by Daily Mail. The mother of three, 38, kept it laid back by going make-up free and wearing a blue hoodie paired with black leggings while her daughter rocked an adorable denim, long-sleeved dress.

The two even took the time to stop and admire a family of turtles swimming in a fountain where Kourtney was reportedly asking Penelope to point out which turtles were the parents and which were the brothers and sisters. It was clearly a mommy-daughter day as Kourtney’s two sons, Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, were left at home.

Kourtney had just spent the coveted “kick-off to summer” weekend by throwing a pool party officially titled, “Kamp Kourtndall” with younger half-sister Kendall Jenner, 22, and a few gal pals. The beauty icon posted photos of the fun-fill day, sizzling in a pink bikini on her Instagram.

It appears that the mother of three is trying her best to live her life drama-free these days. The Inquisitr recently reported that the drama concerning her and ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, seems to finally be over with. Disick is the father of Kourtney’s three children and the two have been sharing custody since their split in 2015 after nine years together. For the longest time it looked as if Disick would never be able let go of their relationship and was devastated when Kourtney decided not to give their relationship another chance and seemingly began to spiral out of control. Much of their breakup and the aftermath was featured on KUWTK.

However, Disick is now involved with 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie, and the two seem to be getting more serious as Kourtney now allows Sofia to spend time with her kids. She originally didn’t think the relationship would last. Kourtney and Disick are now reportedly on better terms, which is refreshing news for the sake of their children. Kourtney has also found love with a younger flame in 25-year-old Algerian-model, Younes Bendjima.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Kourtney was not invited to her half-brother, Brody Jenner’s wedding to Kaitlynn Carter in Bali. It’s no secret that Jenner isn’t close with the Kardashians and even made further attempts to distance himself from the reality-TV family by no longer appearing on the show or keeping in contact with them. Jenner’s reasoning for not inviting Kourtney or her family to his wedding was because he didn’t want the “drama”.

Here’s hoping Kourtney’s life will continue to be as drama-free as possible. The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return to E! Network later this year.