Kim Kardashian Heads To Ivanka & Jared’s House After Meeting With President Trump

The reality star is championing sentencing reform.

After meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Kim Kardashian paid a visit to first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner last night at the couple’s D.C. residence.

Kardashian met with the president to discuss the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time drug offender who is serving a life sentence and has already been jailed for more than 20 years. She is seeking a pardon for the great-grandmother. In general, Kardashian has reportedly been championing the cause of ending the mass incarceration of non-violent drug offenders.

Apparently, Kardashian has been in communication with Ivanka and her husband about this criminal justice issue, the Daily Mail explained.

“Exclusive photos taken by DailyMail.com showed Ivanka smiling with Kim and her husband before Kardashian left the Kushner home at around 8pm on Wednesday. Kardashian, who visited the couple in Kalorama Heights, is thought to have been involved in private discussions with Kushner and Ivanka Trump for several months…Kushner has led White House efforts at prison reform, drawing on the experience of his father’s sentence in 2005 for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering.”

In a tweet about her meeting with the POTUS, Kardashian said that “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.”

She added that she is hopeful that Alice Johnson and other similarly situated persons will get a second chance at their lives.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, the U.S. House of Representatives has already passed the FIRST STEP Act, a prison reform initiative. It is designed to prepare inmates for life outside by providing incentives for participation in job-training and drug-addiction programs and letting non-violent criminals complete the end of their sentence in a halfway house or under home confinement.

President Trump has indicated that he will sign the bill should it clear the Senate and thus reach his desk.

Although there is bipartisan support for prison reform, some have observed that in certain circumstances, drug offenses that may have a violent component are often plea bargained down to a lesser charge, however.

Last week, President Trump issued a rare posthumous pardon to world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. The president announced today that he was giving a full pardon to author and political pundit Dinesh D’Souza. The Obama administration prosecuted D’Souza for a relatively minor campaign finance violation that usually involves just a civil fine. After pleading guilty to one federal charge, he served eight months in a San Diego halfway house.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's husband, created a firestorm last month on social media when he tweeted that he loves President Trump.