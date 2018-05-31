Emma Stone Dons Ivory Bikini On French Beach, Hangs With Justin Theroux Again

Things seem be heating up between the hot new couple.

It certainly appears that Emma Stone and Justin Theroux are an item.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the couple were spotted getting cozy on vacation together in the South of France. Both stars were in the area for a Louis Vuitton event in Saint-Paul-de-Vence. But prior to the event, the pair hung out on their balcony with a shirtless Justin photographed by paparazzi as Stone was also photographed in a pair of linen pants and a sexy red bikini.

And the couples’ vacation continued yesterday, with the pair taking a dip in the Mediterranean sea. Pals Sienna Miller, Laura Harrier, and TV host Derek Blasberg were also spotted with Theroux and Stone. Emma showed off her slim figure in a frilly, ivory colored bikini while Justin flaunted his toned abs and tatted body in a pair of black swim shorts.

Stone seemed to be having a blast with Laura and Sienna as the women enjoyed some time in a beautiful ocean-front jacuzzi. While the girls relaxed, Justin played the role of daredevil, making a big splash by jumping off a set of rocks. Miller also showed off her amazing bikini body in a geometric patterned, high-waisted swimsuit. Harrier opted for a more simple look in an itty, bitty black bikini.

Later in the afternoon, Stone traded in her frilly bikini for a floral yellow, tea-length dress. She was photographed chatting with Theroux and laughing, and both appeared to be having a marvelous time. People shares that Stone and the 46-year-old actor have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks.

At the beginning of the month, they were spotted together at the famed Met Gala and then later at the Up & Down Club, even though they both left separately. The pair also enjoyed a sushi date together at Blue Ribbon Sushi in NYC and also hung out with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness in April.

The pair reportedly met on the set on Netflix’s upcoming series, Maniac. IMDB.com shares that the show revolves around an “institutionalized man [who] dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.” As most fans know, Justin and his wife, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, split after over two years of marriage and seven years together. People shared the joint statement that the couple released, announcing their split.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The couple’s relationship became strained with Justin spending a lot of time in New York City for work while Aniston worked in Los Angeles.