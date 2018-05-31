Duchess Meghan Faces More Family Drama As Samantha Markle Makes Interesting Demand

It's no secret that half-sisters Meghan and Samantha Markle supposedly have a rocky relationship.

Less than two weeks after her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appears to be dealing with another dose of family-related drama, as her half-sister, Samantha Markle, was roasted online after she supported a rather controversial cause — demanding that English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson be freed due to him being a “political prisoner.”

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Samantha Markle took to social media to accuse the United Kingdom of remaining in the “dark ages” and share a petition calling for Robinson to be freed from prison. Last Friday, BBC News wrote that the far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 13 months in jail for contempt of court after he allegedly used Facebook Live to film himself and a group of people outside Leeds Crown Court, a stunt that reportedly put a major trial’s integrity at risk.

The Daily Mail noted that Robinson’s jail sentence attracted the attention of a lot of American far-right activists, many of whom hatched conspiracy theories linking his imprisonment to a “plot to silence the far-right.” Apparently, one of those supporters is Samantha Markle, the older half-sister of Duchess Meghan, who stepped up in Tommy Robinson’s defense and reportedly got criticized online as someone who was “ignorant” of the concept of freedom of speech.

“Maybe you should pay attention to the mess in your country before you trying to change another country you have no deep understanding of or even live in,” wrote one Twitter user, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

With the negative comments coming in one after the other, another Twitter user said that Samantha Markle is a “silly” woman who needed to read the judge’s statement explaining why Tommy Robinson was jailed for contempt. Samantha was also called out for not recognizing that her home country of the United States has identical restrictions to the United Kingdom, as anyone caught violating gag orders imposed to ensure that a criminal trial remains unbiased could be found guilty of contempt.

“The Tommy Robinson case is not one of free speech,” the latter user said.

So @SammyMarkle64 is so eaten up with jealousy of her half-sister that she grabs any attention she can, even supporting racist knob ends?

EDUCATE YOURSELF! https://t.co/rUKxaCa2ip — Ivanka's Dictionary ???? (@albeitcomplicit) May 31, 2018

During Robinson’s trial, Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC criticized Robinson for his “highly prejudicial actions,” and lectured the far-right activist on the responsibilities that come with having freedom of speech.

“With those rights come responsibilities. The responsibility to exercise that freedom of speech within the law. I am not sure you appreciate the potential consequence of what you have done.”

The controversy surrounding Samantha Markle comes shortly after reports suggested Duchess Meghan was dealing with “drama” from both her father and mother in the aftermath of this month’s royal wedding. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, allegedly requested that the former Suits actress give him some “cold, hard cash” right after the wedding, while the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, purportedly had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that prohibits her from talking about her daughter unless she gets permission from the British royal family.